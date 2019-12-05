Word Puzzle

1. The part of the face that is below the mouth.

3. To cause a wheel, disk or cylinder to start moving: to _______ it.

7. The good characteristics expected of a human male.

8. A person whose hair is close to a bright primary colour.

11. The opposite of "attraction"; could also be a feeling of great dislike.

12. A flying animal, an egg producer.

13. A long time: A: When did we last see M?

B: Oh, we haven't seen him for _____.

■Clues Down

1. A settlement of easily built, temporary homes: e.g. a scout _____.

2. The owner of a small hotel — especially in the past.

4. Getting ready for something; making sure you have everything needed.

5. A sort of bed or shelter made by an animal in a bush or tree.

6. The opposite of "heavily".

9. To take hold of something quickly and roughly.

10. Different kinds of coloured liquids used for writing or drawing.

◆by David Foulds