Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. The part of the face that is below the mouth.
3. To cause a wheel, disk or cylinder to start moving: to _______ it.
7. The good characteristics expected of a human male.
8. A person whose hair is close to a bright primary colour.
11. The opposite of "attraction"; could also be a feeling of great dislike.
12. A flying animal, an egg producer.
13. A long time: A: When did we last see M?
B: Oh, we haven't seen him for _____.
■Clues Down
1. A settlement of easily built, temporary homes: e.g. a scout _____.
2. The owner of a small hotel — especially in the past.
4. Getting ready for something; making sure you have everything needed.
5. A sort of bed or shelter made by an animal in a bush or tree.
6. The opposite of "heavily".
9. To take hold of something quickly and roughly.
10. Different kinds of coloured liquids used for writing or drawing.