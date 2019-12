名人教英文：To sleep rough 露宿

佐伊:這個周末,我去了買東西準備過聖誕節。

Orla: You're starting early. What's the hurry?

奧爾拉:你這麽早就去啦,趕什麽啊?

Zoe: Oh, I just hate leaving things to the last minute. But it wasn't always a very pleasant experience.

佐伊:我做事不想拖到最後一刻,但買東西經歷不大愉快。

Orla: Why was that? Shopping's one of life's pleasures.

奧爾拉:為什麼?買東西是人生一大樂事啊。

Zoe: Well, maybe. But there were so many homeless sitting in doorways begging for money. It made me feel a bit uncomfortable. Everywhere you look now there are homeless people living on the street and sleeping rough.

佐伊:也許是吧,但見到很多無家可歸者坐在商店門前乞錢,我感到不大安樂。今天,到處都有人無家可歸,在街上生活、睡覺。

Orla: That's because they've no money and nowhere to go. But you could help to do something about it.

奧爾拉:那是因為他們沒有錢,無處棲身。不過,你可以為此出點力。

Zoe: What would that be?

佐伊:怎樣出力?

Orla: Well I'm a volunteer with a charity for the homeless which organises shelters for people sleeping rough. You could at least make a donation. Every little helps.

奧爾拉:有個無家者慈善機構,為露宿者安排棲身地,我給他們做義工。你至少可以捐點錢,集腋成裘。

Zoe: OK. Tell me how to do it.

佐伊:好啊,告訴我怎樣捐錢吧。

Rough 是「簡陋」、「不舒服」的意思,例如:The refugees led a rough life(難民生活艱苦)。To sleep rough 直譯是「睡覺不舒服」,一般指露宿,rough sleeper 就是露宿者,例如:(1) Some rough sleepers are university graduates(有些露宿者是大學畢業生)。(2) High land prices have forced thousands of people to sleep rough(由於地價高,數以千計的人不得不露宿街頭)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。