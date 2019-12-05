名人教英文：To sleep rough 露宿

佐伊：這個周末，我去了買東西準備過聖誕節。

Orla: You're starting early. What's the hurry?

奧爾拉：你這麽早就去啦，趕什麽啊？

Zoe: Oh, I just hate leaving things to the last minute. But it wasn't always a very pleasant experience.

佐伊：我做事不想拖到最後一刻，但買東西經歷不大愉快。

Orla: Why was that? Shopping's one of life's pleasures.

奧爾拉：為什麼？買東西是人生一大樂事啊。

Zoe: Well, maybe. But there were so many homeless sitting in doorways begging for money. It made me feel a bit uncomfortable. Everywhere you look now there are homeless people living on the street and sleeping rough.

佐伊：也許是吧，但見到很多無家可歸者坐在商店門前乞錢，我感到不大安樂。今天，到處都有人無家可歸，在街上生活、睡覺。

Orla: That's because they've no money and nowhere to go. But you could help to do something about it.

奧爾拉：那是因為他們沒有錢，無處棲身。不過，你可以為此出點力。

Zoe: What would that be?

佐伊：怎樣出力？

Orla: Well I'm a volunteer with a charity for the homeless which organises shelters for people sleeping rough. You could at least make a donation. Every little helps.

奧爾拉：有個無家者慈善機構，為露宿者安排棲身地，我給他們做義工。你至少可以捐點錢，集腋成裘。

Zoe: OK. Tell me how to do it.

佐伊：好啊，告訴我怎樣捐錢吧。

Rough 是「簡陋」、「不舒服」的意思，例如：The refugees led a rough life（難民生活艱苦）。To sleep rough 直譯是「睡覺不舒服」，一般指露宿，rough sleeper 就是露宿者，例如：(1) Some rough sleepers are university graduates（有些露宿者是大學畢業生）。(2) High land prices have forced thousands of people to sleep rough（由於地價高，數以千計的人不得不露宿街頭）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。