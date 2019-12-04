周街學英文：逗號的正確用法

【明報專訊】標點符號的運用對撰寫商業報告至為重要。英文中常以逗號（comma）連接句子的不同部分，但卻不能用作連接兩句獨立完整的句子，我們稱這個問題為comma splice problem。
要糾正此種錯誤，可以用句號（period）、分號（semi-colon）或連接詞（conjunction）等來代替逗號（comma），以連接兩句句子。以下舉例說明何謂comma splice problem：
（╳） These subsidies were offered in a series of stages to employees, the employees need to fill in an application form by the deadline in June.
（ˇ） These subsidies were offered in a series of stages to employees who need to fill in an application form by the deadline in June. （用who）
（╳） Smoking increases the risk of lung cancer, it is the leading cause of lung cancer in the US.
（ˇ） Smoking increases the risk of lung cancer; it is the leading cause of lung cancer in the US. （用分號）
（╳） The company is well aware of the shortage, a number of measures have been taken since 2013 to tackle the problem.
（ˇ） The company is well aware of the shortage, and a number of measures have been taken since 2013 to tackle the problem. （用and）
文︰陳美寳博士
作者簡介﹕香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。