周街學英文：逗號的正確用法

要糾正此種錯誤，可以用句號（period）、分號（semi-colon）或連接詞（conjunction）等來代替逗號（comma），以連接兩句句子。以下舉例說明何謂comma splice problem：

（╳） These subsidies were offered in a series of stages to employees, the employees need to fill in an application form by the deadline in June.

（ˇ） These subsidies were offered in a series of stages to employees who need to fill in an application form by the deadline in June. （用who）

（╳） Smoking increases the risk of lung cancer, it is the leading cause of lung cancer in the US.

（ˇ） Smoking increases the risk of lung cancer; it is the leading cause of lung cancer in the US. （用分號）

（╳） The company is well aware of the shortage, a number of measures have been taken since 2013 to tackle the problem.

（ˇ） The company is well aware of the shortage, and a number of measures have been taken since 2013 to tackle the problem. （用and）

文︰陳美寳博士

作者簡介﹕香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。