Culture Express : When Dunhuang dances

Dunhuang Reflections is a dance show brimming over with (充滿) inspirations from ancient mural paintings, marrying features taken from the mysterious kingdom with contemporary choreography, stage effects and fancy costumes that revive the distant past of a civilisation within what is now Northwestern China.

It might be a good opportunity to revel in the diversity of culture in the area. Many of us know the city from our Chinese history textbooks. Other than a trading hub, there are probably many other thrilling elements you would like to think about. What is it like to be someone from Dunhuang?

■Text: Staff Reporter