Ask & Learn：續談sell

‧Before the tickets sell out, get one today. 在門票售罄前，今天就買一張。

同時，sell out 也有出賣的意思，包括為了個人利益改變做事的原則。這個用法跟上次所講的sell ... down the river 有點相似。例如：

‧He would not mind selling out his friends in exchange for a few favours. 他不會介意出賣朋友，以換取一些便宜。

順帶一講 on sale和for sale的分別。On sale 是說貨物折價出售，而for sale只不過是說有貨物出售。把for sale 說成on sale就會產生誤解，不要弄錯。

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)