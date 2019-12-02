Ask & Learn：續談sell

【明報專訊】上次介紹慣用語sell ... down the river，連帶想起另外幾個含有sell的慣用語。To sell out 是一個常見的用語，卻有兩個截然不同的意思。第一個是有關生意買賣，意思是把貨物售清，某大歌星要舉行音樂會，門票難求，朋友對你說：
‧Before the tickets sell out, get one today. 在門票售罄前，今天就買一張。
同時，sell out 也有出賣的意思，包括為了個人利益改變做事的原則。這個用法跟上次所講的sell ... down the river 有點相似。例如：
‧He would not mind selling out his friends in exchange for a few favours. 他不會介意出賣朋友，以換取一些便宜。
順帶一講 on sale和for sale的分別。On sale 是說貨物折價出售，而for sale只不過是說有貨物出售。把for sale 說成on sale就會產生誤解，不要弄錯。
■Have you got any questions about English usage? Don't hesitate to send them to us!
