【明報專訊】"Look up! Look up!" Bighead cried. Eggmont did, and just in time (及時) to see a paper airplane sail by. "What's so special about that?" he asked. "It hardly seems like something to get excited about." "If you will recall," Bighead informed him, still looking up, "none of us here have hands to fold such a thing." This look up refers to casting one's glance (一瞥) upward. "The thing probably came from outer space then," Eggmont said.