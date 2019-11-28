英語雞精班：A HK welcome

A serving (現役的) officer in the Royal Navy, he travelled to Hong Kong on board HMS Galatea, as part of the tour that also saw him visit Sri Lanka and India. This view, recorded by the noted (著名的) photographer John Thomson, records Bonham Strand decorated with mechanical figures to mark the Duke's visit. As the name implies, Bonham Strand, in Sheung Wan, originally referred to a road along the shoreline. However, with the significant schemes of land reclamation, the modern Bonham Strand and Bonham Strand West are now inland. The street was named after Sir George Bonham, who, as the third Governor of Hong Kong, undertook the rebuilding of the Sheung Wan district after its destruction by fire in 1851. The Duke of Edinburgh was eventually to renounce his British titles when, in 1893, he succeeded to the title of Duke of Saxe-Coburg in Germany. He died in 1900.

