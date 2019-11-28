Word Puzzle

1. A place reserved for some special activity: e.g. a sports _____.

6. A piece of paper or cloth attached to clothing giving information.

7. Abbreviation, often seen on an address, meaning "Road".

8. Possibly one small group in an organisation of many groups.

10. Hard work; also in some countries the name of a political party.

Clues Down

2. To move along a surface turning over and over: to _____ across it.

3. Adjective meaning to do with town life: not rural.

4. To remove, rub out, to make something disappear.

5. Music requiring a number of singers might be described as this.

9. Abbreviation found in most dictionaries, meaning "verb".

■by David Foulds