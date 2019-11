名人教英文：To get up someone's nose使某人生氣

塞爾達:喬,怎麽啦?

Joe: Well I've just got an e-mail from Martin Chivers to say that he can't now speak at our annual conference the day after tomorrow. No reason given.

喬:我剛剛收到馬丁.奇弗斯的電郵,說我們後天舉辦的周年會議,他不能到來演講了,也沒有解釋原因。

Zelda: Oh no, he's one of the main speakers isn't he?

塞爾達:哎呀,他不是主要講者之一嗎?

Joe: Too right he is. How on earth am I going to get a replacement in two days?

喬:當然是。我這兩天怎可以找到人代替?

Zelda: Gosh, that's going to be really tough.

塞爾達:唉,那真不容易。

Joe: It's not the first time Chivers has done this but he promised me faithfully that he wouldn't let me down this time.

喬:奇弗斯也不是第一次爽約了,但這次他誠誠懇懇答應不會失約於我。

Zelda: Doesn't sound the most reliable of people.

塞爾達:這個人似乎不怎麽可靠。

Joe: He clearly isn't. Well he's really got up my nose over this. I'll never invite him to speak again.

喬:你說得對。這一次,他實在令我生氣,我以後不會再邀他演講。

To get up one's nose 直譯是「上到鼻腔」。鼻腔有外物,自然不舒服,現常用來比喻使人生氣,例如:(1) It got up my nose the way he treated his mother(他那樣對待他母親,令我十分不快)。(2) She got up my nose with her laziness(我很不滿她那樣懶惰)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。