Australian in HK：Ask help of Jordan Mainland soldiers?

If HK police are unable to protect Jordan station and nearby Yau Ma Tei station, I for one would like to see the Mainland soldiers given the job.

The soldiers could also protect the traffic lights at the intersection of Nathan Road and Jordan Road, one of the busiest intersections in Hong Kong.

I make this proposal because, like the vast majority of Jordan — Yau Ma Tei residents, I am filled with sadness each time our district is trashed by vandals (Please see my previous articles for my overall views about the Hong Kong situation).

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

