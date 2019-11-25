名人教英文：Nurse 一杯茶？

‧He was nursed back to health by his devoted daughter. 他在摯愛的女兒悉心照料下，回復健康。

大家可能未曾為意的，是除了nurse人，也一樣可以 nurse 物，to nurse something:

‧The gardener nurses the young plants with love and care. 園丁悉心呵護幼苗。

用nurse來表達呵護，仍然容易理解。但怎樣去呵護一杯茶、一杯咖啡呢？是可以的：If you nurse a drink, it means you drink it slowly over a period of time，說的是，慢慢地享用這杯飲品。例如：

‧She stood nursing a cup of tea. 她站着，小口小口地呷着一杯茶。

‧He sat nursing his cup of coffee. 他坐着，慢慢地喝着他的咖啡。

‧He drank his beer and nursed another, settling the bill after each round. 他飲了一杯啤酒，再慢慢地喝第二杯，每次喝完都先付帳。

除了人與物，也可以nurse一些抽象的東西，to feel a strong emotion or have a belief for a long time, especially one that you hide from others，指擁抱一些強烈的個人感受或信念，尤其是不為人知的。

‧She has a desk job, but she still nurses an ambition to become a performing pianist. 她有一份文職，但仍然念念不忘成為鋼琴演奏家。

‧He has nursed a grudge against them for ages. 他長時間以來一直對他們心懷怨恨。

‧He has been nursing hopes for promotion. 他一直懷抱可得晉升的希望。

另一個非一般的動詞，係nose鼻子。形容人nosey或nosy，是批評其人愛管閒事，亦即我們口語的「八卦、諸事丁」。變成動作，to nose，自然亦跟嗅覺有關，去聞、去打聽。留意 nose 後面通常要加 preposition 介詞。

‧The pony nosed AT the straw. 小馬聞一聞禾稈草。

‧Don't nose INTO other people's private affairs. 不要去打聽別人的私事。

‧The journalist was nosing AROUND for news. 記者為求新聞四出打聽。

‧That reporter has managed to nose OUT an exclusive story. 記者偵查出一個獨家故事。

To nose另一個不為人熟悉的意思，是指慢慢前進：

‧The plane nosed into the hangar. 飛機慢慢地駛進機庫。

‧The boat cautiously nosed around the bend. 船小心翼翼地繞過彎角。

更要留意以下兩句，分別是 nose a car、nurse a car：

‧I saw him nose his car into the garage. 我看着他以車頭方向把車駛入車房。

‧He nursed the car up the steep road. 他小心翼翼地把車駛上斜路。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com