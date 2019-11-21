Word Puzzle

1. To smile at someone in a very friendly, happy-looking way.

3. Not nice to look at or even to think about.

7. Considering just one of a set of things: "The wine _____ cost $1000.00!"

8. The external fleshy part of the organ of hearing.

9. To cause people's thinking to become muddled: to _____ them.

13. A rather smart, small animal, though not welcome in house or home.

14. A sort of light but strong barrier: _____ -link fencing.

16. To make musical sounds with the voice.

17. The story or sequence of events in a play or film.

■Clues Down

1. On a chicken the equivalent of a duck's bill.

2. At some time in the past before now; half a second, or a million years.

4. A: What was that noise, B?

B: I _____ it could have been a cat.

5. A non-metric distance: roughly an arm's length on an average person.

6. Without fault or flaw, nothing wrong; exactly as it should be.

10. Frequently, repeatedly, many times.

11. Weapons: some say the _____-trade has become very profitable.

12. To do this you need long needles and balls of wool.

15. A possible response to a request — if you agree: "By _____ means!"

■by David Foulds