Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. To smile at someone in a very friendly, happy-looking way.
3. Not nice to look at or even to think about.
7. Considering just one of a set of things: "The wine _____ cost $1000.00!"
8. The external fleshy part of the organ of hearing.
9. To cause people's thinking to become muddled: to _____ them.
13. A rather smart, small animal, though not welcome in house or home.
14. A sort of light but strong barrier: _____ -link fencing.
16. To make musical sounds with the voice.
17. The story or sequence of events in a play or film.
■Clues Down
1. On a chicken the equivalent of a duck's bill.
2. At some time in the past before now; half a second, or a million years.
4. A: What was that noise, B?
B: I _____ it could have been a cat.
5. A non-metric distance: roughly an arm's length on an average person.
6. Without fault or flaw, nothing wrong; exactly as it should be.
10. Frequently, repeatedly, many times.
11. Weapons: some say the _____-trade has become very profitable.
12. To do this you need long needles and balls of wool.
15. A possible response to a request — if you agree: "By _____ means!"