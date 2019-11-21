名人教英文：Take the bull by the horns 不迴避困難

拉里：我最怕填寫每年所得稅申報表，你也和我一樣吧？

Amelia: Well, I used to. It could take me days to get it done.

阿米莉亞：我從前也和你一樣。填寫或要花上幾天。

Larry: It certainly takes me days to do. Getting all the information needed takes ages and the rules are so complicated.

拉里：的確要花我幾天時間。搜集所需資料就費時不少，而稅務規則十分複雜。

Amelia: I know exactly what you mean. But, as I say, I don't have a problem now.

阿米莉亞：我很明白你的意思，但正如我剛才說，我現在不用為此煩惱了。

Larry: How on earth have you managed that?

拉里：你怎麽可以這樣輕鬆？

Amelia: Well, I've been putting off a decision for a long time but I've finally decided to take the bull by the horns and hire a tax accountant. So she does it all for me.

阿米莉亞：我拖延了很久，但終於決定不再迴避問題，聘用稅務會計師，現在一切由她代勞。

Larry: But isn't that very expensive?

拉里：但那不是要花很多錢麽？

Amelia: Well, she's not cheap, but on the other hand she knows all the rules and regulations and what I can claim against tax. I was never sure what I could claim against tax, so she saves me quite a bit of money.

阿米莉亞：會計師收費的確不便宜，但她對稅務規則了如指掌，知道什麽可獲稅務寬減。我對稅務寬減事項向來一無所知，她可給我省回不少錢。

Larry: I never thought of that. Maybe I should go and see her.

拉里：這一點我從來沒想到，也許我應該去找她幫忙。

To take the bull by the horns 直譯是「抓住牛角」。鬥牛場上，鬥牛者有時會抓住牛角，然後把牛刺殺，因此，to take the bull by the horns 常用來比喻「不迴避困難，毅然着手應付」，例如：After losing his job, he took the bull by the horns and started his own business（他失業之後，實行披荊斬棘，自己經營生意）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。