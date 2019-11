名人教英文：Take the bull by the horns 不迴避困難

拉里:我最怕填寫每年所得稅申報表,你也和我一樣吧?

Amelia: Well, I used to. It could take me days to get it done.

阿米莉亞:我從前也和你一樣。填寫或要花上幾天。

Larry: It certainly takes me days to do. Getting all the information needed takes ages and the rules are so complicated.

拉里:的確要花我幾天時間。搜集所需資料就費時不少,而稅務規則十分複雜。

Amelia: I know exactly what you mean. But, as I say, I don't have a problem now.

阿米莉亞:我很明白你的意思,但正如我剛才說,我現在不用為此煩惱了。

Larry: How on earth have you managed that?

拉里:你怎麽可以這樣輕鬆?

Amelia: Well, I've been putting off a decision for a long time but I've finally decided to take the bull by the horns and hire a tax accountant. So she does it all for me.

阿米莉亞:我拖延了很久,但終於決定不再迴避問題,聘用稅務會計師,現在一切由她代勞。

Larry: But isn't that very expensive?

拉里:但那不是要花很多錢麽?

Amelia: Well, she's not cheap, but on the other hand she knows all the rules and regulations and what I can claim against tax. I was never sure what I could claim against tax, so she saves me quite a bit of money.

阿米莉亞:會計師收費的確不便宜,但她對稅務規則了如指掌,知道什麽可獲稅務寬減。我對稅務寬減事項向來一無所知,她可給我省回不少錢。

Larry: I never thought of that. Maybe I should go and see her.

拉里:這一點我從來沒想到,也許我應該去找她幫忙。

To take the bull by the horns 直譯是「抓住牛角」。鬥牛場上,鬥牛者有時會抓住牛角,然後把牛刺殺,因此,to take the bull by the horns 常用來比喻「不迴避困難,毅然着手應付」,例如:After losing his job, he took the bull by the horns and started his own business(他失業之後,實行披荊斬棘,自己經營生意)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。