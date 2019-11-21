Editorial : High Court's ruling

Early last month the Chief Executive in Council, citing "a state of serious public danger", invoked the Ordinance to enact the Regulation in the hope of stopping violence and curbing disorder. The Ordinance has its origins in the British colonial era. Pan-democratic lawmakers argued that the Ordinance and the Regulation were unconstitutional and filed for judicial review. The ruling of the High Court does not fully deny the constitutionality of the Ordinance and does not comment on whether it is constitutional to invoke the Ordinance in urgent circumstances. But the court rules that Ordinance's invocation "on any occasion of public danger" contravenes the Basic Law, meaning that the Regulation does not have legal foundations. The ruling says that the Basic Law stipulates that the legislative authority is vested in the legislature but not the executive branch of government. If it is possible for the chief executive to enact a law by invoking the Ordinance "on any occasion of public danger", the scope will be too broad for the legislative council to exercise checks and balances. As for the Regulation, the High Court rules that as peaceful, legal assemblies will also be limited, it "exceeds what is reasonably necessary". If the Department of Justice does not agree with the judgement, it can appeal the decision.

Hong Kong is underpinned by "One country, two systems". Its high degree of autonomy is accorded by the central government. Article 158 of the Basic Law states that "the power of interpretation of this Law shall be vested in the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress". It has the power to interpret the Basic Law on its own initiative. Three years ago, amid the "oath-taking" saga in the Legislative Council, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress took the initiative to interpret the Basic Law soon after the High Court began hearing the case. Amid the ongoing controversy over the Ordinance and Regulation, the possibility of the Standing Committee reinterpreting the Basic Law on its own initiative cannot be ruled out. However, from the perspective of Hong Kong, such action will inevitably bring about shock waves and add to the uncertainty of the turmoil.

The strong reactions from the agencies of the central government reflect the long-standing differences in views between the central government and Hong Kong and the increasingly serious mistrust and tense relations. In the past there were views from the mainland against "foreign judges" in Hong Kong. Some rulings since the beginning of the anti-amendment storm, in which someone who had insulted the national emblem was given a community service order while someone who had painted graffiti outside the US Consulate General was imprisoned have led to even greater repercussions.

For "One country, two systems" to be on a stable and sustainable path, all sides should stay within the boundaries. "One country" should be adhered to, but "two systems" should also be respected. What is happening runs contrary to that. Though agencies of the central government are unhappy with the ruling, they have yet to make the next move. It is hoped that the central government will allow more room for Hong Kong to deal with the controversies in question in accordance with local judicial procedure.

明報社評2019.11.20：高院裁決觸動中央 港事港辦仍屬上策

高等法院裁定，港府引用《緊急法》推行《禁蒙面法》，不符《基本法》的立法和行政憲制秩序，又指《禁蒙面法》所作限制「超出合理所需」，惹來中央強烈關注，國務院港澳辦強調人大常委會確認《緊急法》符合《基本法》，裁決公然挑戰人大權威。

上月初，行政長官會同行政會議以「危害公安」為由，引用《緊急法》制定《禁蒙面法》，希望止暴制亂。《緊急法》沿襲自港英時代，民主派議員質疑《緊急法》和《禁蒙面法》是否合憲，提出司法覆核。高院裁決未有全盤否定《緊急法》合憲性，對「緊急情况」下援引是否違憲存而不論，惟裁定《緊急法》在「危害公安」情况下使用有違《基本法》，意味《禁蒙面法》亦失去法理基礎。裁決指出，《基本法》規定立法權在立法會，並未賦予行政機關，特首若基於「危害公安」便可引用《緊急法》立法，範圍過於廣泛，立法會難以制約。《禁蒙面法》方面，高院認為和平合法集會也受限制，「超出合理需要」。律政司若有不服，可以提出上訴。

香港奉行一國兩制，高度自治權由中央賦予。《基本法》第158條訂明，《基本法》解釋權在人大手中，人大常委會有權「主動釋法」。3年前立法會宣誓風波，高院開審不久後，人大常委會便率先主動釋法，處理宣誓問題。回看今次《緊急法》和《禁蒙面法》爭議，不能排除人大再次主動釋法，惟從香港角度而言，此舉無可避免會帶來震盪，為亂局添加更多變數。

中央部門反應強烈，背後折射中央與香港長期觀點分歧，以及愈益嚴重的互不信任緊張關係。過去內地輿論對香港「洋法官」等問題，本來已有不少意見。反修例風暴以來一些判案，諸如侮辱國旗僅判社會服務令，在美國領事館外塗鴉卻被判囚，更惹來巨大迴響。

一國兩制行穩致遠，需要各守分際，既要恪守一國，亦要尊重兩制，然而當前情况卻是背道而馳。中央部門對高院裁決雖有不滿，惟暫時未見進一步行動，希望中央可以多留空間，盡量讓香港按照本地司法程序，處理相關爭議。

■Glossary

accord : to give sb/sth authority, status or a particular type of treatment

shock waves : feelings of shock that people experience when sth bad happens suddenly

add to : to increase sth in size, number, amount, etc.