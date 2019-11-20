Study Abroad : On e-cigs

It seems to me that although the amount of education and government policies disincentivising smoking in the UK is comparable to those in Hong Kong, over here smoking appears to be something socially acceptable, if not desirable. In other words, smoking is still "kind of cool" for a sizeable, though decreasing, number of people. For example, I know a handful of people in the UK who have smoked enough to suffer visibly from the effects of smoking, but the same is not true of my friends in Hong Kong, although arguably this is based solely on my own experience. Nonetheless, the majority of smokers I know are "social smokers" who are far from addicted and only smoke occasionally with a group of friends, whose aim is not to get a "high". For them, smoking is analogous to ordering a takeaway pizza, not for the sake of eating it, but for the sake of sharing it with their friends. Worryingly, vaping has also gained popularity over the last few years, touted as the harmless alternative to cigarettes. However, the reality is that there are undoubtedly risks associated with e-cigarettes, which have been linked to at least 39 deaths in the US alone.

Nonetheless, the least attractive aspect of smoking and vaping for me is the price — I just can't afford it!

