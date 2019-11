【明報專訊】"When you asked me to clear off the dinner table," Teddy said to Uncle Felix, "Bright Eyes took hold of the tablecloth (枱布) and cleared off everything immediately!" "Don't ask him to clear off my desk!" Felix said with alarm. When we clear off, we remove things. "Such as clearing off dishes (餐具) from a table, papers from a desk, snow from the walk, leaves from the lawn (草坪), etc.," Teddy said.