A Little English : The gods must be crazy 4

"Send someone down to Limbo (煉獄) to get some new souls," said the Convenor. "Maybe they can give us a fresh perspective."

Soon a motley crew (烏合之衆) is randomly picked and is standing uncomfortably before the powerful committee. To put their fears at rest, the Convenor kindly said, "Don't you worry, you're not here for final judgement — that's aeons away. We're inviting you to give us a worm's eye view, as it were, of all these troubles on your planet. If you can come up with some useful suggestions, we'd appreciate it. Who knows, this might tip the scales in your favour some day..."

On hearing, the poor souls are all eager to voice their opinions: more weapons, fewer weapons; more political parties, fewer parties; more control, less control; more power, less power... On one thing only do they all agree — more justice!

The demigods can hardly believe their ears. Never have they encountered such a contradictory (矛盾的) bunch. Soon the scene deteriorates into arguments and even fistfights. In the midst of all this brawling, one meek soul is standing quietly to one side. The Convenor beckons and the soul whispers a simple solution.

"Why of course!" cries the Convenor and immediately calls some laughing gas.

■Something to think about

Does laughing gas really make you laugh? Look up the effects of nitrous oxide, a chemical which is often used by dentists to put their nervous patients at ease. No one who is in a dentist's chair will argue with that.

■Text: A Lamb