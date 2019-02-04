Coming up for Air : 'Who's gonna have kids in this city?'

If I had to hazard a guess (斗膽猜測) I'd say that children are the number one reason why families decide to move from one place to another. When my wife and I made the decision to leave the United States it was because we felt our children were no longer safe there. The United States, we believed, no longer offered its residents the kind of fundamental safety — safety from fear, safety from violence — that we take for granted all the time.

A gunman walks into an elementary school and kills 26 people, including 20 children, and the country goes on with business as usual. Yes, gun control laws received a few tweaks here and there following the tragedy but guns in the US are still bountiful and largely unregulated. To me, the United States will always be the country that loves its guns more than it loves its people.

US politicians like Ted Cruz, Rick Scott, and Josh Hawley who have recently taken up Hong Kong as a cause célèbre (轟動的事) of theirs are part of that problem. They have called Carrie Lam and her government out for its dysfunction and its many abuses, and rightly so. Back home in the United States, however, these individuals peddle (散播) the same kind of treachery and cynicism that have plagued Hong Kong since the early days of the handover.

Gun control? Undemocratic. Climate change? Fake science. Universal healthcare? Undemocratic. Immigrants? We don't want 'em.

All of which brings me back to the question that started me down this path in the first place: what do I have planned for the family now that Hong Kong is in a state of crisis? The short answer is nothing.

Make no mistake, Hong Kong is a more dangerous place to live and work in than it was three years ago when I first moved here, thanks to our powerless government, its out-of-control police force, and a heartless, authoritarian regime that's calling the shots (一語雙關指指使開槍和操縱) from afar.

But these dangers and the risks that come with them are tempered by the strong sense of community that has come to define Hong Kong throughout the past several months of activism, protest and turmoil. In Hong Kong, people look after and care for one another, strangers or relatives alike. In Hong Kong, when one person is brutalised by the police, the entire community is brutalised.

This unshakeable spirit of community and compassion is, perhaps, the strongest thing Hong Kong has going for it (得利於). It is what keeps us safe and gives us hope for a better future.

And so we are staying put. Hong Kong is our home and it is our duty to save it. 自己屋企，自己救。

■Writer's Profile

Albert Wan is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk