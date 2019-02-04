Editorial : A general strike on three fronts

The new wave of "general strikes on three fronts" has not met with a positive response from all sectors of society. To paralyse Hong Kong, black-clad people have been escalating the violence and the blocking of roads over the past three days to prevent people from going to work or school.

Traffic in multiple districts was severely paralysed yesterday (November 13). After many twists and turns, the government announced that all school classes would be suspended today (November 14). Chief executive Carrie Lam had said the other day that she would not let society stop functioning without reason. But the Education Bureau's repeated changes in policies have made it difficult for parents to follow them. As the blocking of roads and violence grow in intensity amid the "general strike on three fronts", it is increasingly difficult for society to function. However, many people remain loyal to their posts and do not shy away from difficulty, and are trying their best to make society function as normal. Many people, though unable to go to work because of the severe paralysis of the roads, work hard at home, a manifestation of Hong Kong people's respect for and enjoyment in what they do for a living, which is a core value. These people deserve our respect. No doubt political problems require political solutions. The government should take more proactive action and soothe public sentiment. They cannot rely on the insistence of the citizens themselves. They cannot rely on the police to "stop violence and curb disorder" either.

Hong Kong society is severely divided. Many people put political stances above everything and would talk about "we vs our enemies" mentality rather than talk reason. Judging from the reactions of the citizens affected yesterday, there were still many people who acquiesced in the actions or showed tolerance. But there were also many who believe that the paralysis was over the top. Many passengers and citizens found it regrettable that things had gone this way. In today's Hong Kong the atmosphere of respect and tolerance for other views is getting thinner and thinner. People resort to verbal and physical attacks at the slightest provocation. When people of different views become emotional, things can go awry easily.

More than five months into the anti-amendment storm, many people have become somewhat indifferent to actions such as the blocking of roads or the destruction of traffic lights. It is one thing to be concerned about the police's use of excessive force. But it does not mean that we can connive at actions such as the throwing of objects from height to the detriment of road and rail safety.

As the anti-amendment movement grows in intensity, many core values — such as tolerance, respect and the rule of law — that we took for granted before seem to have become predicated on some political principles and are no longer taken for granted. Even though some violent and unreasonable situation has happened, there will always be people who find it acceptable as long as there is a political reason. The police say that the CUHK campus has become an "arsenal" of petrol bombs. Some might think that that is no big deal. Some might even think that it is a smearing campaign. However, some basic principles should never be shaken. In a free society, everyone should have the right to make their own choice as long as it is legal. It will always violate the principles of a free society if someone creates confusion through a violent and illegal means to deprive others of the right to go to work or travel in an attempt to make others compromise and impose their own will on them. The spirit of the rule of law is not only about respecting every person's fundamental rights and freedom, but also about respecting other people's rights.

明報社評2019.11.14：個人選擇須獲尊重 不應剝奪他人權利

「三罷」（罷工、罷課、罷市）堵路不斷升級，暴力之火愈燒愈旺，全城交通亂成一團，社會內部對立加深，不少人怒上心頭，現在各方更須冷靜沉着，注意人身安全，避免讓仇恨憤怒蓋過理智。

新一波「三罷」未見各方積極響應，為了達到癱瘓香港效果，過去3天黑衣人不斷升級暴力和堵路活動，阻人返工返學。

昨天多區交通嚴重癱瘓，幾經轉折，政府終要宣布今天全港學校停課，日前行政長官林鄭月娥才強調不會貿然讓社會停擺，教育局朝令夕改，令家長無所適從。「三罷」堵路暴力持續升級，社會運作愈來愈難，可是仍有很多人緊守崗位不避艱難，盡力讓社會如常運作，不少人即使交通癱瘓無法上班，依然在家努力工作，體現港人敬業樂業的核心價值，值得致敬。當然，政治問題還須政治解決，政府必須採取更多積極行動，理順民情，不能一味靠市民自我堅持，更不能只靠警方「止暴制亂」。

香港社會嚴重撕裂，不少人政治立場掛帥，講「敵我」多過講道理。觀乎昨天受影響市民的反應，仍然有不少人默許容忍，可是認為癱瘓行動過火過分的聲音也不少，很多乘客和市民非常無奈。現時香港社會尊重、包容不同意見的氛圍變得愈來愈薄，動不動就文批武鬥，不同意見者情緒變得激動，很容易出亂子。

反修例風暴持續5個多月，不少人對於堵路又或搗毁交通燈等行為，已變得有些麻木。關注警察過分使用武力問題，不代表可以包庇縱容高空擲物危害公路鐵路安全。

反修例暴力愈演愈烈，以往很多理所當然的核心價值，諸如包容、尊重、法治等，彷彿都變得要有政治前提或前設，不再理所當然，就算再暴力和不合理的情况，只要有政治理由，總有人覺得可以接受，警方指中大校園成為汽油彈「兵工廠」，有人覺得沒什麼大不了，甚至認為這是抹黑。然而有些基本原則永遠不應動搖。一個自由社會，只要合法，每個人都有權作出自己的選擇，以暴力違法手段製造混亂，剝奪別人上班出行的權利，迫使他人就範，己之所欲強加於人，必然有違自由社會原則。法治精神除了尊重個人基本權利和自由，也要尊重他人權利。

■Glossary

to the detriment of sb/sth : resulting in harm or damage to sb/sth

predicate sth on sth : to base sth on a particular belief, idea or principle

arsenal : a large group of weapons that someone has