Word Puzzle

1. In a book, one section of a long story: a _____.

5. A prefix, the opposite of what the next part of the word means.

6. A lot of unnecessary, annoying, time-wasting deeds and words.

8. To tell a secret, perhaps by mistake: to give it _____.

9. "Hurry up, Bill. We don't want to miss our flight, _______ we?"

11. An astronomical event when the moon passes in front of the sun.

Clues Down

1. Someone who works with tigers needs a lot of this.

2. An expression that means "immediately": _______ once.

3. A journey taken to visit places of special interest.

4. To repair a work of art very carefully so that it looks as good as new.

7. A large room where many people can gather for big meetings etc.

10. Came to a stop: A white van pulled _______ outside the bank.

by David Foulds