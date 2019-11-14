名人教英文：Leave no stone unturned 不遺餘力

佩里：你看來不很開心，是什麽一回事？

Dale: Well, you'd look the same in my place. It's my bank.

戴爾：假如你是我，也會是這個樣子。原因在於我的銀行。

Perry: What, have they lost some of your money?

佩里：什麽，他們失了你的存款嗎？

Dale: No, no. About ten years ago I deposited some key family documents with them.

戴爾：不是，不是。約十年前，我把一些重要家庭文件放在他們那裏。

Perry: You mean in their safe deposit. Don't tell me they've lost them.

佩里：你是說放進保險箱。他們不是把文件丟了吧。

Dale: Well, they can't find them. They've moved premises in the meantime.

戴爾：他們現在找不到。這期間銀行搬了到另一處。

Perry: So what are they doing?

佩里：那他們會怎麽辦？

Dale: Well they said they would leave no stone unturned in the effort to find them.

戴爾：他們說會盡力把文件找回。

Perry: Well I wish you the best of luck with that. It's no wonder you're annoyed.

佩里：祝你好運吧。難怪你心煩。◆

Leave no stone unturned 直譯是「每一塊石頭都翻過來」。據說，公元前五世紀，波里克拉底（Polycrates）率領希臘軍隊，擊敗馬鐸尼斯（Mardonius）率領的波斯軍，因聽說馬鐸尼斯遺下寶藏，就到德爾菲（Delphi）阿波羅神殿求指引。神諭說要「每一塊石頭都翻過來」，他於是把馬鐸尼斯營地的石頭一一翻轉，果然得寶。現在，leave no stone unturned 一般用來比喻「不遺餘力，務求成事」，例如：I will leave no stone unturned to raise sufficient money to build the children's home（我會盡力籌措足夠資金，興建孤兒院）。

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明