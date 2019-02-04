Editorial：Innocent people endangered by rising violence

Black-clad protesters confronted and clashed with the police in many districts yesterday. The No. 2 bridge on the edge of the CUHK campus, which is a public area, was one of the "main battlegrounds". As told by CUHK Vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan after his meeting with the police, the force acted in response to the throwing of objects from the No. 2 bridge to the Tolo Highway because such acts may endanger other people. The intention of their action was not to enter the campus. Tuan tried to mediate and reached an agreement with the police at one time. They agreed that the university's security staff would be in charge of maintaining order at the bridge to ensure that no more objects would be thrown from there. The police promised not to enter the campus while the university would try to persuade the students into cooperation. In spite of this, however, severe clashes still broke out between the police and black-clad protesters at the bridge, causing many injuries.

The call for a "general strike" has come from student groups after Chow Tsz-lok, an HKUST student, fell from a building and died. However, as pointed out even by The New York Times, the scale of the strike this time clearly cannot compare with that mobilised in early August. The government has a duty to maintain normal operations of society. It is hard to suppose that the government would possibly "act in concert with the general strike". But in a bid to paralyse society, some of the protesters in black have chosen to step up violence further and create more chaos, in effect compelling others to "walk out or boycott classes". They simply want to reach their goal "at all costs", regardless of whatever serious consequences that may turn out.

Over the past two days, black-clad protesters were seen in the vicinity of the campus of many universities, including the CUHK, HKBU, HKU, CityU and PolyU. They blocked roads by setting fires, throwing objects from height and setting up barricades. They repeatedly clashed with the police.

When both the black-clad protesters and the police are stepping up their use of force, those who are most easily drawn into the conflicts are ordinary people. A man who drove by Pokfulam Road near HKU yesterday afternoon got out of his car to remove the roadblocks. But some black-clad protesters on a bridge threw bricks at him. He was injured in the head as a result. This man did not break any laws or do anything wrong. He was attacked only because he tried to remove the roadblocks. May anyone answer what sort of "theory of justice" it was? In Mong Kok, a manhole cover was taken away and replaced with only a piece of cardboard. Unexpectedly, a reporter fell into the trap and was wounded. Had the person who took away the manhole cover ever thought that the plot could result in the injuries of innocent people? The violence resulting from the controversy over the extradition law amendment has gone on for some time. All parties of Hong Kong should rethink the whole matter over calmly, and consider the consequences of further conniving at violence. Members of society must draw the line at violence as soon as possible and say no clearly to violence.

明報社評 2019.11.13：升級暴力危及無辜 為求「攬炒」不顧後果

香港烽煙四起，「三罷」（罷工、罷課、罷市）堵路持續，港鐵再受攻擊，多區爆發衝突， 中文大學成為焦點。過去兩天「三罷」未見各方積極響應，暴力分子為求癱瘓社會，不斷升級暴力、干擾公共運輸，然而這種策略無異於脅迫一般市民；向路軌擲汽油彈等行為，更是罔顧他人安危。香港社會嚴重撕裂，看待警民雙方升級暴力，不少人都是政治立場先行，然而當局者迷旁觀者清，國際輿論風向已起變化，覺得香港暴力橫行不對頭。暴力分子不斷升級暴力，測試社會容忍底線，最終有可能鬧出巨禍，殃及無辜者。社會各界必須明確向暴力說不，不能再支支吾吾。

昨天黑衣人與警方多區對峙衝突，中大校園外圍二號橋成為其中一個「主戰場」。中大二號橋是公眾地方，校長段崇智與警方會面後透露，警方的行動，是因應之前有人從二號橋向吐露港公路投擲雜物，危及他人，行動用意不是進入校園。段崇智居中斡旋，一度與警方達成協議，由中大保安負責維持二號橋治安，確保不會再有擲物事件，警方承諾不入校園，校方會設法說服學生配合，然而結果警方與黑衣人還是在二號橋爆發激烈衝突，多人受傷。

科大生周梓樂墮樓死亡，學界號召「三罷」，然而就連《紐約時報》也指出，今次「三罷」規模明顯不如8月初那次。政府有責任維持社會正常運作，看不到有可能「配合三罷」。為了達到癱瘓社會目標，部分黑衣人選擇升級暴力，製造更大混亂，要其他人「被罷工被罷課」，但求「攬炒」，不理可能出現的嚴重後果。

過去兩天，中大、浸大、港大、城大、理大等多間大學校園附近，都有黑衣人以縱火、高空擲物、架設路障等手法堵路，與警方屢爆衝突。

黑衣人和警方都在升級武力，最容易受連累的就是一般人。昨午有男子駕車途經港大附近的薄扶林道，男子下車搬走路障，結果被橋上黑衣人擲磚，頭破血流。這名男子既沒犯法，又沒做錯什麼，只因搬走路障就受襲，試問這是什麼「公義理論」邏輯？在旺角，有人拆走渠蓋，再在上方鋪紙皮，未料有記者因此中招受傷。拆走渠蓋的人，有否想過傷及無辜？反修例暴力持續多時，香港各界應該重新冷靜思考，繼續縱容暴力，會有什麼結果，社會人士應盡快與暴力割席，清晰向暴力說不。

■Glossary

bid：an effort to do sth or to obtain sth

rampage：a sudden period of wild and violent behaviour, often causing damage and destruction

hum and haw：to take a long time to make a decision or before you say sth