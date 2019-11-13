Music to Your Ears : The two Adams

I remember coming into my classroom a couple of years ago, and one boy was singing to himself while he was waiting for my lesson to begin. I was struck by how lilting the melody was and impressed by the quality of his voice. I was a relatively new teacher at the school and had yet to connect with many of the talented students there. I recognised the tune as "Lost Stars", and invited the boy, Adam Chan, to perform the song in the original school drama I was writing and directing. We went on to eventually win the Adjudicator's award and were asked to perform the drama in Tuen Mun Town Hall, and Adam's star got the chance to shine on a very big stage.

Adam also took part in the Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase, playing lead guitar for Le Ciel, and played in the student band singing "Lost Stars" at many local schools we visited.

I asked Adam about the song:

(Q) Why is this song special to you?

(A)I think I am most attracted to the mood of the song. It's soft and romantic to start, but it really builds from there. The flow of the song tells a story from quiet to loud.

(Q)Do you have a favourite part of the song?

(A)The last chorus is the best part. Adam Levine really hits some high notes with a lot of energy. It's all part of the dynamics and when I nail the notes the audience really responds.

There are several great phrases in "Lost Stars" which I discussed with my students. "Wisdom is wasted on the old, and youth is wasted on the young", partially attributed to George Bernard Shaw, is the first one that jumps out. The melancholy feeling of the song lends itself well to the idea that the singer, addressing God, wishes for a chance to relive their carefree days. The "Running of the Lambs" is a time in the spring when newborn lambs take their first run, again tying into the song's theme of innocence lost. "The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry", adapted from Robert Burns, shows how dreams can all fall apart in one night, and "Cupid demanding back his arrow" reflects how fleeting love can be. Cupid's arrow is also great for discussion on Valentine's Day!

'Lost Stars' by Adam Levine

Please, don't see just a boy caught up in dreams and fantasies

Please, see me, reaching out for someone I can't see

Take my hand, let's see where we wake up tomorrow

Best laid plans sometimes are just a one night stand

I'd be damned Cupid's demanding back his arrow

So, let's get drunk on our tears and

God, tell us the reason youth is wasted on the young

It's hunting season and the lambs are on the run

Searching for meaning

But are we all lost stars trying to light up the dark?

Who are we?

Just a speck of dust within the galaxy

Woe is me

If we're not careful turns into reality

Don't you dare let our best memories bring you sorrow

Yesterday I saw a lion kiss a deer

Turn the page, maybe we'll find a brand new ending

Well, we're dancing in our tears and ...

(Chorus)

And I thought I saw you out there crying

And I thought I heard you call my name, yeah, yeah ...

Oh, just the same, oh, yeah ...

■Quiz

Part I: Find a word in the passage which could be replaced by the following.

(1) remember again_______________

(2) in the wrong direction_______________

Part II: Refer to the lyrics. What does "Cupid's demanding back his arrow" means?

(3)What does "Cupid's demanding back his arrow" means?

(A) Fire an arrow at someone if you love him or her.

(B) romance can be short and quick.

(C) Be careful of the other man or woman.

(D) A romance could be demanding.

■Glossary

lilting 抑揚頓挫的

nail 掌握

melancholy 憂傷的

By Michael Agopsowicz

Veteran Secondary NET

Chairperson of Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher

Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm