Editorial : Hong Kong engulfed in violence

Chow's death was very heartbreaking indeed. However, up to now there has been no evidence that suggests his fall from height was directly related to the police's actions. According to some CCTV footage of the car park released by Link REIT, there was no tear gas ten minutes or so before or after the incident. Nor were there police officers giving chase at the scene. But one video taken afterwards show another man jumping over the parapet and nearly fell from height. Of course, as there is no footage capturing the moment Chow's tragedy happened, it is unfair to come to any kind of judgement concerning his fall from height. The reasonable thing to do is to stay calm and plead with the authorities to hold an inquest into his death as soon as possible to allow a judge to examine the evidence comprehensively and make a judgement. What is regrettable is that the social atmosphere has departed from rationality and calm. Rumours abound and political stances have taken precedence over everything, making it increasingly hard to talk reason. Some police officers could not resist a touch of schadenfreude and said to citizens mourning Chow's death that they wanted to "open a bottle of champagne", adding fuel to the flames of hate and antagonism.

Some people are determined to escalate the violence to promote what they think is "justice". Meanwhile, the police have adjusted their strategy and taken an absolutely heavy-handed approach. To arrest suspects, they entered housing estates, shopping malls, campuses and churches. To them, there are not any places that are off-limits for their law-enforcement actions.

It is necessary to investigate whether the policeman overreacted when he shot a protester at Sai Wan Ho. If the two previous controversial incidents in which shots had been fired and people had been injured had involved black-clad people gang-beating policemen, the footage available online does not show such a situation before the policeman opened fire yesterday. Also undeniable is the fact that the young man who was shot was unarmed. The policeman might have felt threatened, but it is another matter whether his judgement was sound when he drew his gun and shot. The police said that all policemen should be responsible for their law enforcement actions and behaviour. Another moment of madness occurred at Kwai Fong. A traffic police officer drove his motorbike multiple times towards a number of black-clad protesters setting up roadblocks, knocking over several of them. Both incidents must be investigated by the authorities impartially. The investigation must not be done in a haphazard manner.

Violence and hate are pushing Hong Kong into a state of craziness. Words are said no matter how rash, unreasonable and provocative they are, and deeds are taken regardless of their craziness and recklessness. It is unpredictable what Hong Kong will be like in the coming several days. All strata of society must return to rationality and stop going tit for tat. The government must understand that it cannot rely on the police for "stopping violence and curbing disorder". It must take more action to alleviate the antagonism and hate in society. An independent commission of inquiry is indispensable for addressing hate. Furthermore, all the political parties have a responsibility to discourage violence so that the District Council elections will be held as scheduled.

明報社評2019.11.12：天欲其亡必令其狂 暴力之火逼瘋香港

暴力之火愈燒愈旺，科大生周梓樂之死，令局勢進一步惡化。暴力扭曲人心，反修例風暴持續逾5個月，不能單靠警方止暴制亂，社會要回歸冷靜理智，政府亦須採取更多行動，諸如成立獨立調查委員會等，緩和政治對立。

周梓樂之死令人痛心，暫時未有證據顯示周梓樂墮樓與警方行動直接有關，領展公開的一些停車場閉路電視畫面，事發前後10多分鐘未見催淚煙，也未見有警員在現場追捕，反而較後時間有一片段，顯示另一男子躍過矮牆險告墮樓。當然，由於沒有周梓樂出事一刻畫面，現在就墮樓原因妄下任何判斷均非公道，合理做法應該是保持冷靜，促請當局盡快展開死因聆訊，由法官全面審視證據下判斷，遺憾是當前社會氣氛已偏離了理智冷靜，謠言鋪天蓋地，政治立場先行，講道理愈來愈難；個別警員幸災樂禍，向悼念周梓樂的市民說要「開香檳」，更為仇恨對立添柴加薪。

部分人決意要升級暴力，伸張心目中的「正義」，警方也調整了戰術策略，執法毫不手軟，為了追捕疑人，屋苑、商場、校園、教堂統統照入，沒有執法「禁區」。

西灣河槍擊事件，涉事警員開槍是否反應過度，亦有認真調查的必要。若說之前兩宗惹起爭議的槍擊傷人事件，過程都有出現黑衣人圍毆警員場面，根據現有網上片段，今次涉事警員開槍前，看不到這樣的情况，中槍青年手中沒有武器，亦是不容否認事實。涉事警員當時感到受威脅，不過拔槍和開槍判斷是否正確，又是另一問題。警方表示，所有警員都必須為自己的執法及行為負責。另一宗瘋狂事件則發生在葵芳，有交通警駕駛電單車，多次衝向一批參與堵路的黑衣人，有人更被電單車撞倒。無論是交通警驅車撞人還是西灣河開槍事件，當局都必須秉公調查，不能敷衍了事。

暴力仇恨正將香港逼向瘋狂狀態，再鹵莽混帳的挑釁說話、再不顧後果的瘋狂行為，都有人去說去做，未來數天香港不知還會出現什麼狀况，社會上下真的需要回歸理智，叫停「以暴易暴」。政府必須明白，單靠警方無法「止暴制亂」，必須採取更多行動，紓緩社會對立仇恨，獨立調查委員會是必不可少的解恨處方。此外，所有政黨亦有責任勸停暴力，好讓區議會選舉能夠如期舉行。

■Glossary

inquest : a judicial inquiry to ascertain the facts relating to an incident

schadenfreude : a feeling of pleasure at the bad things that happen to other people

haphazard : with no particular order or plan; not organised well