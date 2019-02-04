Australian in HK : ''Free HK'' ... from vandalism!

On October 7 when I saw the chaos and danger resulting from vandalised traffic lights at the intersection of Nathan Road and Jordan Road, I spent two hours directing traffic.

I took part in the peaceful June 16 protest march against the extradition amendment. But I cannot support vandalism. Vandalism is protest gone wrong. Vandalism puts people's lives in danger and destroys the livelihood of ordinary people. Vandalism makes things worse, not better.

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

