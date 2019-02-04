John Larrysson's Column : Civil disobedience

In India, Gandhi's supporters ignored and defied the British government and courts. It was difficult for the Indian colonial government to operate when people wouldn't work for them or pay taxes. Nothing the government could do stopped his civil disobedience campaign. What did stop it was the murder of several police officers by an angry mob. Those who use violence are not practising civil disobedience; they are sabotaging it. However in the end his strict non-violence campaign started again and disciplined civil disobedience did force the British to give up trying to rule India.

In the United States it used to be illegal for a black-skinned person to be in places, from restaurants to beaches, reserved for white-skinned people only. In many very courageous acts of civil disobedience black people broke those laws. They were often beaten, jailed or even killed. Eventually there were too many people to arrest and those unjust laws were ended. Civil disobedience forced an end to many of those unfair laws.

Civil disobedience is a powerful democratic political tool. It requires great bravery and discipline. It also requires that thugs looking for violent excitement be prevented from joining and taking advantage of the civil disobedience campaign. Violence is a revolt, not civil disobedience. If one wants a revolution, go challenge the PLA.

