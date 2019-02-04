Editorial : Greater Bay Area should be more than CEPA

The biggest goal of the Greater Bay Area project is to speed up Hong Kong's integration into the master plan of the country's development. However, as there is no point of connection for the industrial structure of Hong Kong and that of the country or Guangdong province, integration is difficult. Currently Hong Kong's pillar industries are the finance and real estate industries. The finance industry, thanks to its internationalisation that has helped the country raise funds and internationalise the RMB, has made good progress in integration with the mainland, and there is room for even bigger development in the future. But this situation applies to the whole country. It does not exclude the Greater Bay Area. Nor does it solely target the area. As for the real estate industry, its development on the mainland has fallen into decline. Therefore, the biggest goal for the area is to find one or several industries that connect with it.

In fact, people of knowledge in the country and Hong Kong have long identified innovation and technology as a new and emerging industry that can speed up Hong Kong's integration with the Greater Bay Area. They have also engaged in the study on the implementation of the measures. The Greater Bay Area's idea is the development of innovation and technology, financing supported by the finance industry, the manufacturing industry's merchandisation of the products of scientific research, and the three's "organic" connection in the same district. Hong Kong's research institutes have the people with talent in research in innovation and technology as well as institutional support. The finance industry, however, does not provide enough support for start-ups. But Guangdong has no lack of capital, and it can fill the gap. The manufacturing industry is even the forte of Guangdong. Almost everything is ready, but bureaucracy is slowing and even impeding development. How to encourage Hong Kong young people to be equipped with an entrepreneurial mindset and courage so that they are willing to build a career on the mainland is an urgent issue that the SAR government has to deal with. All indications are that the SAR government is "clueless" about this.

Hong Kong's strength is in the nurturing of talent by the research departments of the universities. However, it has suddenly become highly questionable whether the environment of Hong Kong's universities is able to attract mainland students. Hong Kong's research institutes have long been cooperating with the mainland. However, if researchers and research institutes do not go to the mainland, they will never feel the needs of the mainland market first-hand.

During the meeting "sixteen measures to benefit Hong Kong" were announced. What has taken us by surprise most is the relaxation on Hong Kong people's property purchase restrictions. Though the sharp increase in mainland property prices is over, there are indeed many Hong Kong people who contemplate buying a flat on the mainland for retirement or as an investment. For this reason, this new policy will definitely be very popular. As for all the restrictions on Hong Kong people's use of electronic payment on the mainland, the solutions have long existed. It is just that they are now being proposed specifically.

明報社評2019.11.11：大灣區應制定大政 慎防成為CEPA翻版

粵港澳大灣區第三次領導小組會議在北京召開，當中有精準針對粵港融合的關鍵問題，但更多的是針對挽救香港時局「惠港措施」，雖然兩者並不矛盾，但予人感覺是CEPA（更緊密經貿關係安排）翻版，跟大灣區原來目標有距離。

粵港澳大灣區最大的目標是加快香港融入國家發展大局，但目前由於香港與國家及廣東省的產業結構沒有結合點，難以融合。香港目前的支柱產業是金融業和地產業，金融業由於其國際化程度而能夠協助國家融資和人民幣國際化，這方面跟內地的融合有很大進展，在未來還有很大的發展空間，但這是對整個國家而言，雖然不排除但也並非單獨指向大灣區。地產業在內地的發展已經式微。所以，建設大灣區最大的目標，是要尋找一個以至更多的產業與大灣區對接。

其實，國家與香港的有識之士，早就認準創新科技可以成為加快香港融合大灣區的新興產業，並且着手研究落實措施。大灣區的概念是創新科技研發、金融業支持融資，以及製造業將科研成果商品化，三者在同一地區有機聯繫。香港的大學研究機構具備創新科技研發的人才和機構支持，但金融業缺乏對初創企業的支持，這一點廣東不缺資金，也可以補足，製造業更加是廣東的強項，萬事俱備只欠東風，欠的東風是政府官僚程序，拖慢甚至是窒礙發展。如何鼓勵香港年輕人有企業家的思維與膽識，而且願意到內地打拼，就是當前特區政府要迫切處理的問題，迹象表明，特區政府在這方面仍然「一頭霧水」。

大學的研究機構在培養人才方面，本來是香港的強項，但目前香港的大學環境，是否還能夠吸引內地學子來攻讀，一下子變成大問題。香港的研究機構一直有跟內地合作，但科研人員和機構不到內地，就不可能直接體會內地市場的需要。

粵港澳大灣區會議同時公布了「惠港16條」新措施，最震撼的是放寬港人在內地的「限購令」，雖然內地房價飈升期已過，但確實有不少港人考慮在內地置業，作為養老或者投資，此舉一定受歡迎，至於港人在內地使用電子支付的各種藩籬，其實早已有解決措施，這次只是明確提出罷了。

■Glossary

replica : a very good or exact copy of sth

start-up : a company that is just beginning to operate

first-hand : If you experience something first-hand, you experience it yourself