Ask & Learn聞問切：續談 on 和 in

下面幾個短句的分別，即使以英語為母語的人也常常爭論不已：on line / in line、on the street / in the street、on the tree / in the tree。

篇幅關係，今天就只講第一個。排隊輪候時，是 stand / wait in line，還是 stand / wait on line？大家在網上一查，就會發現眾說紛紜，但基本上兩者皆可，只是地區間的分別。據觀察，在美國東北部的人常用on line，而且這也是一個較新的用法。

無論 on line 或 on the line，都解作接聽電話。電話接線生最常說的話可能就是：

‧Please stay on the line. I'll connect you. 請不要掛上電話，讓我替您轉接。

