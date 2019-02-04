A Journey Backwards : What it takes to mourn

That was the first time death had introduced itself to the little me. I hadn't known human beings could cry so hard until grandpa's funeral. The person whom I thus far grew up with would no longer be in my life.

Thereafter death has revisited me as often as it would anyone. There were relatives and friends who passed away due to old age, others who died because of chronic illnesses, and those who left in a sudden for what they called accidents. When my aunt died of an acute disease years ago, I was left completely stranded on a land of unknown emotions. That disease gave me a total of 24 hours to say goodbye to her, which, unaware of the gravity of things, I failed to make good use of. She died without a goodbye, and it took my family years to come to terms with it.

If everyone has a manual for dealing with death, the manual must contain the widest array of emotions, questions, struggles, inspirations, and the whole lot of other things that make being a human-being both painful and beautiful. In observing death, we build empathy with fellow beings, all encompassed within an undefeatable natural force.

At the time of typing this article, a boy who fell off a building dodging alleged police actions has been certified dead, after the police force appeared to have obstructed the ambulance from accessing the injured to provide timely first-aid. Friends of a different political opinion were quick to point out that there was insufficient evidence to justify any claims against the police. They were also adamant that they were a conspiracy against the regime in power.

I found it very hard to understand such an urge to defend any authorities, regardless of one's political stance. What it takes to mourn is a moment of silence away from social media to recall a moment of death one encountered. Then imagine a close friend or family walked out of the house and never returned for unknown reasons.

If it hurts a little, please don't run away from it. What it takes to mourn is a little courage to empathise and face the discomfort that death inevitably causes us all.

What it takes to mourn is giving up the urge to find victory through defending a political cause using someone's misfortune.

What is takes to mourn is recalling the sense of what makes us human in the first place.

