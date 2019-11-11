名人教英文：粉絲與貼士

也許因為有如此「先例」，我們日常口語中的「粉絲」fans，以及「貼士」tips，就同樣容易混淆，以為都一樣是 a fans 、a tips。

也許你曾聽說：I am your big fans. ×

這是錯的。要改為I am your big fan ˊ，又或係 I am a big fan of yours ˊ。

Fan 係扇子、風扇，為什麼會變成影迷、粉絲的意思呢？Oxford Dictionary of Word Origins 的解說是：The second fan, meaning "enthusiast, supporter", is short for fanatic，fan這字詞解作「愛好者、支持者」，源自「狂熱者」，fanatic 的 fan。

另一個講法是，英文習語中原本就有 fanning the fire 煽風點火一句，to fan 有煽動及散播的意思，由此借用。

記住呀，名詞的fan，單衆數是 a fan 和 two fans。

而 tips 中文叫做貼士，既可以解作小費，亦指提示、內幕消息。

‧The waiter says his income depends a lot on the generous tips he gets from customers. 侍應生說他的收入主要依靠顧客給的慷慨小費。

‧That racing fan is keenly waiting for his racing tips. 那個馬迷正熱切期待他的賽馬貼士。

有些貼士確係內幕消息，將之發放，就即是「通水」，to tip off 、a tip-off。

‧The reporter got a tip-off and managed to get his exclusive story. 記者得人向他通水，就做到了這個獨家故事。

‧You tipped them off? You betrayed us! 你向他們通水？你出賣我們！

許多人都應該聽過的，是 tipping point 臨界點、失衡點：

‧The Hong Kong crisis has reached the tipping point. 香港危機已去到臨界點。

‧They say adolescence could be the tipping point for the onset of borderline personality disorder. 他們說，青春期可以是輕微人格分裂的臨界點。

比較少人碰到過的，係 tipped over the edge，跌落邊緣：A tip to make someone feel so unhappy that they cannot deal with their life or a situation any longer. 發生了一些事，令一個人沮喪得再也不能面對生活或一個情况。

‧Losing the job was what finally tipped him over the edge. 最終令他崩潰的，是失去了那份工作。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com