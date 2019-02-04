Editorial : 'HK people visiting HK' proposal

To "prop up the economy and save jobs", the government has unveiled a string of relief measures, including a cash incentive scheme totalling $100 million. Travel agents will receive cash as a "reward" or subsidy (with the total capped at $60,000) in proportion to the number of overnight visitors. The aim is to encourage travel agents to "find customers". The government's calculation is that as long as travel agents have business, they will be under less pressure to lay off staff or shut down their operations. The problem is that Hong Kong is in such turmoil that even if the scheme allows travel agents some room for price cuts, they might not be able to attract many Hong Kong-bound travellers. For that reason, the trade unions of Hong Kong's tourist, catering and department store industries have proposed another idea — a "Hong Kong people visiting Hong Kong scheme" under which the government will set aside $100 million to subsidise Hong Kong people's one-day local tours organised by local travel agents. Every citizen joining these tours will receive $120 as a subsidy.

The 2003 SARS epidemic marked a watershed in the development of Hong Kong's tourist industry. Back then the epidemic dealt a heavy blow to the Hong Kong tourist industry. With the central government's introduction of the "Individual Visit Scheme", mainland visitors began visiting Hong Kong in droves, giving a considerable impetus to Hong Kong's tourist industry. Then some people in the industry began to sit on their laurels. They thought that as long as there were mainland visitors, the money would keep flowing in. They put the quantity of their products above the quality, and all they did was to take mainland visitors on a shopping spree and make money through commissions. "A shoppers' paradise" seems to have become the "only selling point" of Hong Kong's tourist industry. As the mode of tourist development has become increasingly uniform and the communities' ability to accommodate the influx of tourists has not been taken into consideration, lots of social problems concerning people's livelihoods have arisen. This is one of the factors in the conflicts between Hong Kong people and the mainland. To a certain extent, the anti-amendment storm is an explosion of the disagreements between the two regions. Even if the storm blows over one day, it will be difficult for the "ecology" of Hong Kong's tourist industry to return to its former state. People in the industry must understand that the mode of operation and development that they have stuck to for more than a decade is unsustainable. While it is wintertime for the tourist industry, the situation not only poses a danger, but also presents an opportunity. The industry must be reminded of this bitter experience and reform.

There are not many places in the world like Hong Kong, where the natural scenery of the country is in close proximity to the hustle and bustle of the town. There is absolutely no need to rely on shopping as an attraction. In recent years, the government has encouraged the development of nature tours and in-depth tours, but the industry's response has been lukewarm. Progress in diversifying the tourist industry has been slow. In the past the industry organised many one-day tours or short-haul tours, whose target customers were mainlanders. On these tours the itinerary invariably included places that are all too familiar to Hong Kong people and a lot of shopping sessions. Quality was sacrificed for the generation of profits. If people in the industry really want to attract Hong Kong people to these tours, they must enhance the quality of the products and offer in-depth travel experience.

■Glossary

tide sb over (sth) : to help sb during a difficult period by providing what they need

epidemic : a large number of cases of a particular disease happening at the same time in a particular community

spree : a short period of time that you spend doing one particular activity that you enjoy, but often too much of it