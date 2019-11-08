Ask & Learn聞問切：In / on the paper

答：In the paper 的 paper 不是指一般紙張，而是泛指報章、論文等出版物，如果對象是其中的內容和信息，例如報紙上刊登的一篇新聞、文章裏提出的一個觀點，就會在the paper前用in，例如：

The report that I read in the newspaper turned out to be false. 我在報紙上讀到的原來是假新聞。

I cannot agree with what you say in your paper.

你在文章說的東西，我不敢苟同。

相反，on the paper的paper說的就是實物紙張。譬如說，看完報紙後，隨手把手中的咖啡杯放在報紙上：

I left the coffee cup on the newspaper。

家裏的人不高興，說：

Don't put anything on the paper. You will get it dirty. Other people might want to read it.

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)

