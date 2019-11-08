Write on...：Cultivate an accident 2

Doner quickly drifted off into a deep and happy sleep, but then...

As Doner tells it, it was in the middle of the night while he was fast asleep that he was awakened by an ear-splitting crash. With memories of the far-off war still fixed in his brain, he was certain a bomb had exploded under his bed and that the building had collapsed about him. He shot out of bed, but it was pitch dark and he was in a strange house and a terrible dust filled the room. He stood coughing and sputtering and gasping for breath, certain his lucky star had tumbled and worried that he was on the verge of meeting his maker. Then a dim light went on and his uncle came stumbling into the room dressed in a nightcap.

"Are you hurt, Ephraim? Are you injured?" the man cried. Dust was everywhere. "Ephraim, talk to me! Ephraim, talk!"

Doner nodded and said something. He was all right.

The uncle was pleased and embraced him, and as the dust began to clear the two of them looked around the room to survey the damage. There was debris scattered all over the floor, and when they looked up they saw the source: a huge chunk of plaster and lathe had fallen from the ancient ceiling. The dust continued to settle and they both coughed, but then, as though in a panic, the uncle suddenly rushed forward and grabbed the fold-up cot and began pulling it across the room to a position directly under the gap in the ceiling. Then he pulled Doner over to the cot and pushed him onto it and began heaping handfuls of dust and plaster all over him.

"Lie down, lie down!" he shouted. "You are injured, Ephraim. You are badly hurt! You have been struck by the falling ceiling!" he cried. He rubbed more dust and debris onto Doner's chest, sprinkled it on his face and rubbed it into his hair.

"Now," he declared in a decisive voice. "Now we sue!"

According to Doner, those were the very first words he was to learn in English, and from that time on — or at least as long as he was with his uncle in New York City — he faithfully followed him under scaffolds and dallied beneath ladders where painters and repairmen swayed and wielded tools and brushes and tins of paint above the city streets.

But for me, Doner said, my objective as a writer should be to cultivate an accent, not an accident.

END

(C)John Bell Smithback

