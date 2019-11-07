Word Puzzle

1. Work opportunities: "It's hard to find work; there are so few _______ in this area."

3. Your eyes ache? That might come _______ reading in dim light.

7. A: Who is Q?

B: She is a friend I have _______ for many years.

8. You want fast, hot, nutritious food? Try frying an egg in a small frying _____.

9. Your own social network: your family and _____.

13. When cats drink milk they _____ it up.

14. A small electric light that can be kept in your bag, or a pocket.

16. There are 3652 or 3653 of these in a decade. (Don't forget Leap Years!).

17. River bird, quite big, adults usually white, with a long neck. Swims along gracefully.

Clues Down

1. A short, funny, surprising story that makes everyone laugh: a _____.

2. Prefix meaning "about life"; (think of the name of the study of living things).

4. Very fast.

5. A much larger number than "a few".

6. Small living things like ants, bees, mosquitoes, cicadas etc.

10. To return money that has been borrowed; to _______ a debt.

11. Ran away, usually from an enemy or danger of some sort.

12. The front part of the lower leg; it hurts a lot if someone kicks it.

15. An adjective describing food that has not been cooked.

by David Foulds