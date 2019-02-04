名人教英文：To kick the can down the road 延遲處理問題

格雷登：我剛才見你與人交談，甚為激動，那人是誰？

Barney: That was the council chairman. I've been trying to get a decision out of him for ages about releasing funds to preserve that historic building in the High Street.

巴尼：是市議會主席。我一直要求他下個決定，撥款維修高街那幢古建築物。

Grayden: You mean the medieval meeting hall.

格雷登：你是說那中世紀會堂。

Barney: Yes. It's the only one of its kind in the county and it's in a terrible state. If nothing is done soon it will collapse.

巴尼：不錯。這是本郡唯一的這類建築物，已嚴重失修，不盡快行動，恐怕會倒塌。

Grayden: What's holding him up?

格雷登：是什麽令他下不了決定？

Barney: Well every time it looks as if he is going to decide to authorise funds, he kicks the can down the road.

巴尼：啊，每次他似乎要決定撥款了，就會設法拖延。

Grayden: What do you mean?

格雷登：怎樣拖延？

Barney: Well, he'll say it needs another building survey, or there are irregularities in the title deeds, or any number of things that delay a decision.

巴尼：他會說要多做一次建築測量，或說房產契據有問題，或說這個那個，總之是要延遲決定。

Grayden: Sounds a bit fishy to me.

格雷登：看來有點可疑。

Barney: That's what I'm beginning to think.

巴尼：我現在也是這樣想。◆

To kick the can down the road 直譯是「把罐子沿街踢往前方」。這本是小孩子街上玩的遊戲：一個孩子先把罐子踢到遠處，負責追逐他人者，須先取回罐子，才可展開追逐，因此，罐子踢得愈遠，被追逐者愈多時間跑開。現在，to kick the can down the road 就用來比喻「（反覆）拖延處理某事」，例如：The government should come up with a definite plan to introduce universal suffrage, and not kick the can down the road（政府應提出明確的實行普選計劃，而不是一味拖延）。

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明