Editorial：Xi's meeting with Carrie Lam

The anti-amendment storm has gone on for five months. Recently the Hong Kong government has taken a string of measures to "stop violence and curb disorder". Thanks to these actions, the violence seems to have reduced in scale, but it remains intense. Judging from the Xinhua News Agency's reporting, what Xi said can be regarded as the central government's response to the anti-amendment movement for this particular stage. There are two core messages. First, he supports Carrie Lam and her cabinet and approves of the SAR government's effort to "stop violence and curb disorder". Second, he has laid down four directions for the "stopping of violence and curbing of disorder" in the next stage.

It was Carrie Lam's heavy-handed approach to amending the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance that triggered the anti-amendment storm. Opinion polls show that more than 70% of citizens are unhappy about Carrie Lam's performance, and as many as 55% of citizens distrust the SAR and central governments. Judging from the recent developments, Carrie Lam's administration is caught up in opposition from two sides. On the one hand, protests on the street have not ebbed away. On the other hand, some people from the pro-establishment camp as well as its supporters are also dissatisfied with the failure of Carrie Lam's administration to stop violence. The leakage of an audio recording of a meeting between Carrie Lam and the business sector behind closed doors has embarrassed the SAR government. Recently, it has been widely rumoured that Carrie Lam is to be relieved of her post. The pro-establishment camp and the business sector seem to have become an important source of information.

If one peruses the report by the Xinhua News Agency carefully, one will see that Xi's "approval" of the Carrie Lam administration's handling of the anti-amendment movements is mainly about how it has discharged its duties faithfully and "put in a lot of hard effort". Looked at objectively, Xi's comment merely means that the Carrie Lam administration has worked hard, even though its effort might have been in vain. It does not seem that the central government is very satisfied with its work. Xi said that the SAR government had "worked hard" to stabilise the situation and improve the social atmosphere. He did not say that such an effort had been successful. Xi raised a number of directions in which Carrie Lam should work in the next stage. To put it simply, Xi's proposal is that "the hard tactics should be harder, while the soft tactics should be softer". The overriding principle is to "stop violence, curb disorder and restore order". The hard tactics include stopping and punishing violence "unwaveringly" in accordance with the law and safeguarding people's well-being. As for soft tactics, they include having well-established dialogue with different sectors of society and improving people's livelihoods. Xi also expressed hope that all sectors of society would "fully and accurately implement the principles of 'One country, two systems' and the Basic Law" and work together to safeguard Hong Kong's prosperity and stability. This is a relatively mild way of calling on Hong Kong society to say no to violence, Hong Kong's independence and the "mutual destruction" mindset.

Responding to Xi Jinping's remarks, acting chief executive Matthew Cheung said that the government is planning the second round of community dialogue, which is expected to take place after the District Council elections. We hope that the SAR government will speed up the process of dialogue. We also hope that the central government will allow more room for political manoeuvre for the SAR government so that it can take more measures to respond to demands from society, one example being the creation of an independent commission of inquiry.

明報社評 2019.11.06：中央粉碎換特首傳聞 「止暴制亂」依然是首務

國家主席習近平會見行政長官林鄭月娥，強調香港當前最重要任務，仍是止暴制亂恢復秩序，中央「高度信任」林鄭，也「充分肯定」特區政府工作。

反修例風暴持續5個月，近期港府採取一系列「止暴制亂」措施，暴力活動論規模似乎有所下降，惟烈度卻未見緩和。觀乎新華社的報道內容，習近平的說法，可以視為中央對反修例風暴一次階段性的回應，其核心要點有二：一是支持林鄭和現有領導班子，肯定特區政府「止暴制亂」的努力；二是指出下階段「止暴制亂」工作4個方向。

林鄭強推《逃犯條例》修訂激起民憤，觸發反修例風暴，民調顯示超過七成市民不滿林鄭，對特區和中央的不信任度也高達五成半。觀乎近期事態發展，林鄭政府更有腹背受敵之勢，街頭抗爭運動固然未見止息，不少建制陣營人士和支持者，亦不滿林鄭政府「止暴不力」。繼早前林鄭密會商界的對話錄音流出，令港府極為尷尬後，最近一段日子，有關「撤換林鄭」的傳聞更是不脛而走，建制陣營和商界似乎成為了重要消息來源。

細察新華社報道，習近平就林鄭政府處理反修例風暴的「肯定」，談的主要是「恪盡職守」、「做了大量艱辛工作」，平情而論只屬於「無功也有勞」，不見得中央真的很滿意。習近平表示，特區政府有「努力」穩控局面和「改善」社會氣氛，可不是說已經見到成果。習近平向林鄭提出的下階段工作方向，簡言之就是「硬的更硬、軟的更軟」，「止暴制亂恢復秩序」是總綱，「堅定不移」依法制止和懲治暴力活動維護民眾福祉是「硬功」，做好與社會各界對話和改善民生工作，則是「軟功」，至於希望社會各界「全面準確貫徹一國兩制方針和基本法」、齊心協力共同維護香港繁榮穩定，則是以較為溫和的方式，呼籲香港社會向暴力、港獨和「攬炒」說不。

署理行政長官張建宗回應習近平的說話，提到政府正籌備第二輪社區對話會，預計區議會選舉後舉行。我們希望特區政府能夠加快對話步伐，同時亦希望中央能夠給予特區政府更多政治空間，採取更多措施，諸如成立獨立調查委員會，回應主流社會訴求。

■Glossary

cabinet：a group of chosen members of a government, which is responsible for advising and deciding on government policy

ebb away：to become gradually weaker or less

behind closed doors：without the public being allowed to attend or know what is happening; in private