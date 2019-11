周街學英文：Case 的不同搭配

ˇPlease arrange to collect your child at 5.00 pm from the hall in case a few minutes of "extra time" are necessary.(假如需要額外的時間)

In case of something 則是「如果某事發生」的意思,常用於正式場合,作宣告或警告用,隨後是一個或一組名詞,例如:

ˇIn case of cancellation due to adverse weather, full refund will be given.(如因天氣惡劣而要取消)

ˇThis annual drill is a crucial part of the University's Business Continuity Plan which is dedicated to ensuring the continuity of its critical processes in case of disaster or other unexpected problems.(如遇天災或其他突發意外)

而in that case則是「在這種情况下」的意思,例如:

ˇIn that case, it would be justifiable to classify the security as an investment security.(在這種情况下,這樣……是有道理的)

■文︰陳美寳博士

香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授,為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。