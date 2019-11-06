周街學英文：Case 的不同搭配

ˇPlease arrange to collect your child at 5.00 pm from the hall in case a few minutes of "extra time" are necessary.（假如需要額外的時間）

In case of something 則是「如果某事發生」的意思，常用於正式場合，作宣告或警告用，隨後是一個或一組名詞，例如：

ˇIn case of cancellation due to adverse weather, full refund will be given.（如因天氣惡劣而要取消）

ˇThis annual drill is a crucial part of the University's Business Continuity Plan which is dedicated to ensuring the continuity of its critical processes in case of disaster or other unexpected problems.（如遇天災或其他突發意外）

而in that case則是「在這種情况下」的意思，例如：

ˇIn that case, it would be justifiable to classify the security as an investment security.（在這種情况下，這樣……是有道理的）

■文︰陳美寳博士

香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。