Study Abroad : On rugby

The objective of rugby is to score more points than the other team, mainly by scoring a try (placing the ball down behind the opponents' touchline) or by kicking the ball between the goalposts (known as a conversion, drop goal or penalty). You are only allowed to pass the ball backwards but you can kick it forwards to gain territory. Rugby is played in teams of fifteen, with eight "forwards" doing the heavier work with more physical contact, five players doing most of the fast running and others carrying out other roles. Therefore there isn't a specific body type required to play rugby.

It is quite difficult to understand the game without watching it, but American football probably bears the most resemblance to rugby, since it originated from it. It involves a lot of tackling and colliding into each other, meaning that while it is electrifying to watch, it can be a little dangerous. Concussions (腦震盪) and injuries are a fairly regular occurrence among my rugby friends, nonetheless they will go right back into it once they have recovered, and they will always tell you that it is the best sport in the world.

Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying for British and American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.

