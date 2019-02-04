Editorial : Mere reliance on the police cannot curb violence

"Weekend violence" has become the norm in Hong Kong. If one looks only at the scale of violence, the situation over the past weekend cannot be said to be the worst. Still, the intensity of violence, as well as the unexpected occurrence of several incidents, has revealed a very disturbing trend.

Of the multiple violent happenings, the most graphic and appalling was the assault case that took place outside the Cityplaza mall in Tai Koo on Sunday night. Despite a recent rise of "vigilante acts" by violent individuals who beat up people with different political viewpoints (victims include people from various camps), this blood-shedding incident mainly involved ordinary citizens. According to sources on the spot, a man in grey quarrelled with some strangers over politics before getting into a scuffle. Then he took out a sharp knife from his bag and slashed at least three people. A district councillor came forward to stop him, only to find his ear bitten off by the man. At last several people threw themselves onto the assailant to beat him up. With blood all over his face, he was seriously injured and hospitalised.

Hong Kong being in such a precarious situation, any unexpected incident could serve to add fuel to the flames of chaos. At midnight on Sunday, the police fired tear gas on the area of a residential estate in Tseung Kwan O. In a scene of chaos, a student from the HKUST fell from the third floor onto the second floor and sustained serious injuries in the head. Details of the incident have yet to be investigated. But one can firmly say the condition of the injured student has evoked many people's sympathy. If unfortunately anyone dies as a result, the city's turmoil will definitely intensify.

At the same time, the attack on the mainland authorities' offices in Hong Kong may also have tightened the political dead knot. The arson attack on the Xinhua News Agency carried an extraordinary political meaning that has touched a nerve with public opinion on the mainland. Official organs including the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission and the People's Daily have condemned the attack strongly. In fact, the storm over the extradition bill has resulted in the tense relationship between Hong Kong and the central government. The fourth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China last week showed that the mainland has changed its way of thinking about Hong Kong. The attack on the Xinhua News Agency might make the central government even more determined to tighten its grip on Hong Kong. Such a development can hardly be described as a blessing to the city.

In order to "curb violence and stop unrest", the government must use both hard and soft tactics. It cannot solely rely on the heavy-handed enforcement of law by the police. However, since announcing the withdrawal of the amendment bill of the extradition law and holding a community dialogue session in September, the government has not taken any soft measures. The harder the police enforce the law, the more public discontent and anger they face. The government must adopt more measures including the formation of an independent commission of inquiry. Otherwise, it will be difficult to enlist public support for disowning violence so as to tackle the chaos root and branch.

明報社評2019.11.05：止暴不能單靠警方 執法須免激化民情

反修例風暴持續150天，論動員規模雖稍見下降，論暴力烈度卻有增無減，政治僵局未見突破，中港關係高度繃緊，警民關係陷入谷底，任何突發事故都有可能令危機升級。剛過去的周六周日，多區又見縱火破壞，私刑變本加厲，衝突混亂不止，隨時搞出人命。各方必須回歸冷靜克制，勿讓仇恨掩蓋理智，警方執法要小心避免激化民情，政府亦應採取實際行動，回應訴求化解困局，不能「有硬無軟」一味靠警隊止暴制亂。

「周末暴力」已經成為香港常態。如果只看暴力規模，這個周末的情况談不上是最惡劣，可是從暴力烈度以及多項突發事故所揭示的趨勢，卻令人甚為不安。

連場暴力事件，畫面最血腥、普羅大眾最震驚的，莫過於周日晚太古城中心發生的傷人案。暴力分子「私了」不同政見者，近期愈來愈多，被打者包括不同政治陣營的人，可是這宗流血事件，涉事者大多是一般市民。根據現場消息，一名灰衣男子因為政見與陌生人先口角後動武，男子從袋中取出利刀斬傷最少3人，有區議員上前攔阻，結果被行兇男子咬甩耳朵，最後現場多人一擁而上，行兇男子遭拳打腳踢，血流披面，重傷送院。

當下香港風雨飄搖，任何突發事故都可能給亂局火上加油。周日深夜警方在將軍澳屋苑範圍施放催淚彈，混亂中有一名科大生由3樓墮下至2樓，頭部重創，事故細節有待查明，惟可以肯定是他的安危牽動人心，倘若有人不幸喪生，勢將加劇社會動盪。

另外，內地官方駐港機構受衝擊，也可能令政治死結愈拉愈緊。「火燒新華社」政治意義非比尋常，事件觸動內地輿論神經，中央政法委和《人民日報》等紛紛開腔猛烈抨擊。反修例風暴令中央香港關係緊繃，上周中共十九屆四中全會，反映內地對港思路已變。衝擊新華社事件，可能令中央更決意收緊對港控制，這樣的事態發展，難言是香港之福。

政府「止暴制亂」必須軟硬兼施，不能一味依靠警方強硬執法，然而自從9月宣布撤回修例，以及舉行社區對話以來，未見政府再有新的「軟功」。警方愈加強執法力度，愈招來民怨民憤。政府必須採取更多措施，諸如成立獨立調查委員會，否則很難爭取社會與暴力劃清界線，為亂局釜底抽薪。

■Glossary

rock bottom : the lowest point or level that is possible

precarious : (of a situation) not safe or certain; dangerous

evoke sth : to bring a feeling, a memory or an image into your mind