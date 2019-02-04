英語 Guide：What's the most important point in English?

I realised this general weakness years ago while volunteering in Wuhu Teachers' College in Anhui, China. Many teacher trainees, not having good language models, had developed typical pathologies. Some even thought that they had to repeat in mind what was said to understand what was meant! I remember a girl who came to me for help with listening comprehension. Between her sobs, she showed me some notes she was scrawling on paper while desperately trying to listen to an exam passage. It was impossible to judge where the ideas began and ended by the squiggly lines. Clearly, she was confused about where the sentences ended because the very brief vocal pauses were too soft and subtle to her untrained ears. This certainly caused confusion because a sentence is the basic unit in verbal communication. Unfortunately, full stops, like all other punctuation marks, are not spoken. So the only hint for the listener that an idea has ended and a new one is beginning comes in the form of a very brief pause usually accompanied by a falling tone in most declarative sentences.

To check a listener for their sensitivity to this sound pattern, I have been asking learners to listen to these two stories: "The king died. In spring the prince was born." and "The king died in spring. The prince was born." You would be surprised how many people, including veteran teachers, would be perplexed and could not distinguish between the two. ￼For younger Chinese learners, I sometimes have to resort to using the following three stories in their mother tongue to remind them to treat the unspoken full stop with respect: "他的名字是李白，剛十五歲死了，爸爸媽媽很可憐。", "他的名字是李白剛，十五歲死了爸爸，媽媽很可憐。" and "他的名字是李白，剛十五歲死了爸爸媽媽，很可憐。". Most would be wiser after hearing the three stories that share exactly the same characters, differentiable only by the position of the rather elusive pauses.

To help my Wuhu students master this subtlety, I devised a drill in which students had to put up their hands whenever they heard a full stop in a passage. (How else could I tell whether they could hear it or not!) I started with slower recordings after giving them some contextual background like King Edward VIII's Abdication Speech. When they showed mastery of the passage, I upped the ante (提高要求) and tried cognitively more demanding materials at a faster pace. With practice, most were able to follow and promptly put up their hands whenever they heard a full stop, question mark or exclamation mark. This stood them in good stead (對……大有用處) when it came to listening comprehension.

Back to the sobbing girl story. My advice for her was simple. She had to be able to identify the pauses. Every time she heard a pause with a falling tone signalling the end of a sentence, she should start a new line to jot down notes. That seemed to work for her.

As for general listening proficiency, I reminded my 250-plus Wuhu trainee teachers that listening is a skill and, like all other skills such as swimming or riding a bicycle, it can only be learnt if one practises it often. The very few who took my advice listening regularly to BBC or Voice of America were able to acquire excellent mastery of listening. Expectedly, a wonderful by-product was an improvement in their spoken English and an advancement in their career in tandem — some became anchors of the Wuhu English News Broadcast upon graduation.

Indeed, the sooner English learners realise the importance of the full stop (.), the better their chances of improving their four skills — reading, writing, speaking and listening — are. Doesn't this seem sound advice for students consistently missing the full stop at the end of a sentence or failing to capitalising the first letter in a new sentence?

◆By Anthony Tong 湯啟康

Mr Tong is a former deputy director of education and once served as the principal of a Sheng Kung Hui secondary school.