Editorial：STEM education

A STEM syllabus is the educational concept for innovation today. A design aimed at nurturing knowledge-based talent for society, it requires students to understand and grasp knowledge and technical know-how from an interdisciplinary perspective. Students need to have the ability to put theory into practice and be able to identify, express, explain and solve problems in different circumstances. The best approach is to let students be immersed in such a learning environment when they begin primary school.

In fact, China has surpassed the US in terms of the number of technical experts. According to a survey conducted by the US Department of Education, India accounted for 25% of graduates in subjects related to science and engineering from universities all over the world over the past 15 years. China's percentage is 22%, as against the US's 10%. Not only are there a large number of engineers with a university degree in China, but it also has an abundance of skilled workers who have finished high school. This shows that China's industry has not only a complete industrial chain but also human resources reserves that allow the further development to an advanced level.

When it comes to large-scale training of technical talent, a comprehensive educational system must be accompanied by parents' active participation. When primary school students apply for junior secondary school, those who have participated in spacecraft modelling training sessions will be given priority. Junior secondary school students applying for high school will be given preference if they have won a prize in a mathematics competition. As for candidates taking part in the Gaokao, those who have ranked high in a robot-building competition at provincial level will be given extra marks. At each level, the function of fair competition is served in the identification and selection of talent. However, students and parents are very driven by short-term benefits, with their goal being admission to a high-ranking department of a decent university.

China is a developing country that relies on the concentration of resources for the development of technology and industry and a hardworking, endurant, aspiring people that have set about transforming the country's destiny. There are also lots of children living in impoverished mountain areas. Each of them has no choice but to try to change their lot by studying hard.

STEM education requires interdisciplinary activities outside the classroom, such as robot hobby groups, inventors' competitions and workshops on game theory. These are all project-based learning methods that develop children's ability to integrate knowledge in different fields and solve problems in an interdisciplinary manner. Achieving all this requires schools to liberate students, youth organisations to organise non-profit interest classes extensively, and so on. STEM is not only about nurturing talent for the country, but also about helping children learn happily. The goal is to facilitate the country's development and benefit the children. It is necessary for the national government to invest money and effort in this regard. It is a task that allows no delay.

明報社評 2019.11.04：高科技人才培養 STEM理念更重要

上海一名15歲中學生上周獲邀出席有多名諾貝爾獎得主參加的頂尖科學家大會，這則新聞在內地引起轟動。從科技人才培養的角度看，中國確有成績，前景也很樂觀，但目前的制度仍立足於應試教育去淘汰人才，對於具備創新精神的STEM（科學、技術、工程和數學）人才，是否足以應付未來全球的競爭，不無隱憂。

STEM課程是當今創新的教育理念，是培養知識型社會人才的設計，需要學生用跨學科角度去理解和掌握知識與技術要領，有實踐動手的能力，能夠發現、表達、解釋和解決在不同情境下的問題，最好在小學階段就開始，讓學生浸淫在這種學習環境中，耳濡目染。

其實，中國的科技人才數量已超過美國，美國教育部的調查報告顯示，過去15年，全球大學科學與工程相關學位畢業生中，印度佔25%，中國佔22%，美國只有10%。中國不但擁有眾多大學學位的工程師，而且高中畢業的熟練技工人才也十分鼎盛，說明中國的工業，不但已經有完整產業鏈條，還具備進一步發展到領先水平的儲備力量。

大規模的技術人才培訓，完整的教育制度還需家長的積極配合，小學生考初中，參加過航天模型訓練班的考生會優先錄取；初中畢業考高中，在數學比賽中獲獎者優先錄取；高考考生，有省級機械人製作比賽高名次者可獲加分。每個關卡，在發現與選拔人才方面，都有公平競爭的功能。但學生與家長，積極參與各種科技知識與能力的訓練，目的十分功利，只是為考上好大學的高排名學科。

中國作為發展中國家，依靠集中資源發展科技與工業，以及勤勉耐勞和奮發圖強的國民，參與改變國家命運；還有一大批貧困山區的子弟，他們只能依靠刻苦鑽研去改變個人命運。

STEM教育需要課堂外的跨領域活動，如機械人興趣小組、發明大賽、博弈理論工作坊等專題研究學習方法，培養孩子對各種知識融會貫通，以跨學科知識與方法去解決問題的能力，這些都需要學校為學生鬆綁，青少年團體廣泛舉辦不以牟利為目的興趣班等等方法，才能有所成就。STEM教育不但是為國家培養人才，也能讓學生愉快學習，既能成就國家發展，也能造福孩子。國家要為此投放經費與精力，刻不容緩。

■Glossary

endurant：capable of enduring hardship, misfortune, or the like

aspiring：wanting to be successful in life

lot：a person's luck or situation in life