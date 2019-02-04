A Journey Backwards : Shuri Castle, twice destroyed

In 1872, Emperor Meiji of Japan unilaterally announced the annexation of the Ryukyu Kingdom. It was another seven years before the annexation was completed and that the Shuri Castle was void of (沒有；缺少) its king for the first time. The structures then became barracks of the Imperial Japanese Army. In the next 60 years, the castle suffered decline, a lack of funding and a threat to be demolished. During WWII, the structures were almost completely shelled and set ablaze by American Forces, as an attempt to destroy their enemy both physically and psychologically.

Fortunately, the castle was rebuilt in 1950 as the main campus of the University of the Ryukyus before becoming a popular tourist attraction in 1975. To many local people, the Castle is a true symbol of both their heritage and their development. It has lived through thick and thin (歷盡災劫), standing the challenges of the times. For citizens who have witnessed its it destruction twice in their lifetimes, once during WWII and once recently, their feeling of loss is beyond words.

I used to dislike photography a lot as it distracts the photographer from the immediate present and compresses the diversity of the moment into a cold, hard lens. But having seen fires that destroyed both well-treasured buildings and forests, and brutality that has removed iconic urban sceneries close to our hearts, I found myself increasingly obsessed with photography and anything that would trace the evidence of a story.

Futile, isn't it?

