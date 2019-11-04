名人教英文：門面功夫

‧He puts on a facade. 他裝上一副假臉孔。

‧I want to take off her veneer. 我想除下她的假面具。

Facade 原係法文，讀 fa-saad ，指建築物的正面，用來比喻人的外表，尤其是指偽裝，the outward appearance, especially a deceptive one。

‧He is very much a hypocrite, hiding behind a facade of passion. 他非常偽善，佯裝熱情。

‧He wasn't sure how to respond, so he put on this facade of indifference. 他不知道怎樣回應，於是戴上一副冷漠的面具。

‧The wealth divide is almost unconscionable behind the city's glittering facade. 璀璨門面後，這城市的貧富懸殊迹近埋沒良心。

Veneer 是指木或膠製飾面，可鑲於廉價木材表面，借喻作superficial appearance 虛浮的外表。

‧Don't fall for his veneer of politeness. 不要給他彬彬有禮的外表騙倒。

‧He was able to fool the world with his veneer of education. 他裝出來的一副飽受教育狀，令他可以矇騙全世界。

‧This city operates behind a thin veneer of Western civilisation. 這個城市在西方文明的淺薄虛飾下運作。

話說門面功夫，除了可用 facade、veneer，比較口語的英文用字，還有 show 及 front。

Show，亦即是我們日常說話中「做騷」的 show。

‧It's just a show. 做騷啫。

‧He was smiling, but not a real smile. It was for show. 他在笑，但不是真笑。只是做做樣子。

‧She appeared kindly and caring, but it's all just for show. 她看起來很是親善，但不過都是門面功夫罷了。

而 front 前面，也就代表門面，亦指 a cover-up 隱瞞、disguise 假扮、deception 欺詐。

‧He's not the boss. He's only fronting the show. 他不是負責人。他不過是門面的話事人。

‧They use the convenience store as a front for their criminal operation. 他們用這家便利店作為門面，掩飾他們的犯罪活動。

■文︰毛孟靜

