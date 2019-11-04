Editorial : Hong Kong's economic downturn

Thanks to a slowdown in the global economy and the trade war between China and the US, the Hong Kong economy started on a downward trend last year. In recent months, the impact of the violence of the anti-amendment movement has exacerbated the economic situation rapidly. The latest GDP figures released by the government are far worse than market expectations — the GDP is 2.9% down on the previous year and 3.2% down on the previous quarter. Hong Kong's GDP has fallen for two quarters in a row, meaning that the city is in recession. As global economic growth is weak, it will be hard for Hong Kong exports to improve noticeably. This, coupled with the ongoing turmoil and violence in society affecting consumption and investment sentiments, makes a rebound unlikely for the Hong Kong economy by the end of the year. As the economy contracted by 0.7% year on year in the first three quarters, negative growth for the whole year is nearly certain. But it is questionable whether people from different strata of society are well-prepared for the economic upheaval.

The Hong Kong economy is running out of steam so swiftly that it has obviously taken many people by surprise. Yesterday the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management announced a large-scale salary survey conducted in August and September. Nearly 50% of organisations interviewed said that they would raise salaries next year. The average rate of salary rises, though lower than this year, would be 3%. But obviously these are lagging figures that do not reflect the latest situation over the past two months. According to estimates by HSBC, the social turmoil over the past few months has dragged down Hong Kong's GDP by one percentage point. All kinds of recent surveys of corporations also show that the business environment in Hong Kong has become very pessimistic. In districts ravaged by violence, many shops and hotels have reported a dismal trade. The situation is even worse than when the SARS epidemic broke out. To many working people, they might find themselves very lucky if they manage to stay on their jobs or do not have to take a salary cut. The problem is that many people in society still do not feel the pain. Some of them care only about politics but underestimate the economic crisis at hand, even accusing a handful of businesspeople of scaremongering. When society does not act together to handle the economic turbulence, it might make matters even more difficult.

Though the Hong Kong economy is tumbling, the asset markets have failed to reflect the real economic situation. The Rating and Valuation Department has recorded a month-on-month drop of 1.8% in property prices in September, meaning that they had fallen for four consecutive months. However, compared to the historic high, property prices have fallen by just 4.1%. In the first nine months of the year, property price indexes still recorded a 5.9% increase. On Wednesday the US Federal Reserve announced that it would lower interest rates by 0.25%. In Hong Kong, a number of banks including HSBC took action immediately, adjusting downwards the preferential interest rate by 0.125% yesterday (Oct 31). This will give a boost to the property market. It is expected that property prices will fall more slowly in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter. It means that the overall property prices this year might still be higher than last year.

While Hong Kong's real economy is having a hard time, there are quite a few factors that are pushing up the asset markets. This could sow the seeds for even more instability.

明報社評2019.11.01：香港實體經濟墮崖 資產價格更顯扭曲

香港經濟斷崖式下跌，第3季經濟按年收縮2.9%，情况是10年來最差。

全球經濟放緩，加上中美貿易戰影響，本港經濟去年起已拾級而下，近月更受到反修例暴力衝擊，經濟情况急轉直下。政府最新公布的第3季本地生產總值（GDP），遠比市場預期為差，經濟按年下跌2.9%，按季下跌3.2%。本港GDP連續兩個季度錄得按季跌幅，意味經濟衰退。由於環球經濟增長偏軟，香港出口難有明顯改善，加上社會動盪暴力未止，影響消費及投資情緒，今年餘下時間本港經濟難有起色，考慮到首3季經濟按年收縮0.7%，全年經濟負增長欲避無從，然而社會上下是否已經做好準備，面對這場經濟衝擊，卻是一個疑問。

香港經濟失速之急，明顯超乎很多人意料。昨天人力資源管理學會公布8、9月份所作的大型薪酬調查，近五成受訪機構表示明年會加薪，雖然幅度預料會較今年稍低，惟仍有3%，然而有關結果明顯是滯後數據，並未反映近兩個月最新情况。根據匯控方面估計，過去數月社會動盪拖累本港GDP下降1個百分點。近期各式企業調查均顯示，本地營商氣氛變得非常悲觀，在暴力肆虐地區，不少商戶和酒店均表示生意慘淡，情况甚於SARS，對於很多打工仔來說，明年莫說加薪3%，能夠避過裁員或減薪，也許已是萬幸，問題是目前社會仍有很多人不覺得痛，部分人只關心政治，低估眼前經濟危機，甚至仍然認定這是小撮商家「危言聳聽」。社會未能上下一心應對這場經濟風浪，有可能令事態更為嚴峻。

本港經濟急瀉而下，不過資產市場的表現卻未有反映實體經濟狀况。差估署9月份樓價指數按月下跌1.8%，連跌4個月，然而也不過是較高位跌了4.1%，今年首9個月樓價指數仍然錄得5.9%升幅。美國聯儲局周三宣布減息0.25厘，在香港，匯豐等多間銀行昨天隨即宣布最優惠利率下調0.125厘，對樓市有刺激作用，預料本港第4季樓價跌幅將較第3季明顯放緩，意味全年埋單計數，整體樓價仍然比去年為高。

香港實體經濟形勢嚴峻，可是同時又有不少因素在為資產市場添柴加薪，有可能帶來更多不安定因素。

■Glossary

contract : to become less or smaller; to make sth become less or smaller

exacerbate : to make sth worse, especially a disease or problem

scaremongering : the practice of deliberately making people worried or nervous, especially in order to get a political or other advantage