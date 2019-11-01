A Little English：The gods must be crazy 3

"Hey, newbie (新手), what's your plan?" asked the other demigods out of curiosity.

"I was thinking of forming a committee and setting up some dialogue platforms."

This answer had the others in hysterics (狂笑). "What? This we have got to see, ha ha!"

"Well, laugh all you like but this method is tried and tested. Reason always prevails in the end."

"But you're not dealing with reasonable (講道理的) beings — you're dealing with human beings. It's a recipe for disaster!"

"Well, there's no need to sound so negative. We can't always take the easy way out and use magical powers. I may be new and not have much experience but it pays to be patient. We can consider forming some more committees..."

"Oh please, are you serious? And while you're biding your time, the situation is getting from bad to worse down there. Don't wait until it's too late!"

To make matters worse, someone had let some little demons out of hell and they were making life miserable for everyone. Those mischievous imps (小惡魔) had put into the people's minds the notion that they deserved a better world.

What's to be done? Calling the Devil would result in everyone being hauled off to hell, for the Devil is very democratic and punishes all alike. There's got to be a better way.

"Huh, even we demigods want a better world. We are always at the beck and call of (聽命於) You-know-who; always remain just small cogs (齒輪) in an infinite bureaucracy. They want a better society? Well, they'll have to work for it.

"So, by that logic, humans who make matters worse are not creating a better society?"

"Exactly," said a voice from above. "Each generation has to learn that whatever improvements they want, they must be prepared to work hard for them. Nothing's free."

"So, is that the point of putting them through all this suffering then?" asked the newbie meekly.

"Of course! It's all for their own good. Don't you all agree it's a wonderful plan?

■Something to think about

Do you think humans deserve a better world? The planet Earth is a wonderful place, but what has human activity done to it? The air, water and land — how have they been affected?

Text: A Lamb