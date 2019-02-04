A Test Taker's Journey：Writing in IELTS — is there a magic recipe?

In his widely acclaimed works, Peter Elbow compares writing to cooking, the process during which different ingredients interact with each other and, thanks to some chemical transformation, result in a culinary end product. In writing, the ingredients are everything in your head — your ideas, memories, imaginings, aspirations, knowledge, and many others.

Now let's return to our subject — IELTS. In the last issue published on September 27, we talked about the difficulty of the writing part. Now, to explore how we can tackle writing in IELTS, let's compare it to a cooking contest. There seem to be some parallels. First, in both types of settings, there are some ground rules (基本原則), i.e. what to cook vs what to write. In case you have never taken IELTS before, refer to the table for what you are required to write in the academic module (as opposed to the general training module, which we might deal with at a later time).

Second, there are criteria on which your product will be judged. A cook is required to prepare a dish that appeals not only to the palate, but also to the other senses. In the writing part of IELTS, there are four criteria:

1. Task achievement (Task 1) or task response (Task 2): This is about how well you have answered the question.

2. Coherence and cohesion: This is about how easy it is to read your essay and how well your ideas are linked.

3. Lexical resource: This is about how broad a vocabulary you have employed in your essay.

4. Grammatical range and accuracy: This is about to what degree your sentences are grammatically accurate and reasonably complex.

Like the overall IELTS score, your performance in these four areas will be evaluated on a scale from 1 to 9.

But there is one fundamental difference between the IELTS writing test — or any other writing test — and a cooking contest. In the latter, your creativity is essential. A star chef has to keep reinventing themselves, forever tweaking their recipes to showcase their ingenuity. They might experiment with some unconventional ingredients, fine-tune the cooking method, try a different dressing, or sprinkle the dish with a different herb to excite the most jaded (感厭倦的) critic. There is no such thing as a "magic recipe" that can be recycled every time they pit their culinary skills against other contestants.

But in IELTS, creativity is not the most important thing, and there are indeed some well-tried formulas that you can work on. No, it does not mean that you can use prepared or memorised answers in the writing test, which is a recipe for disaster (麻煩的源頭). Nor is it the case that your skills in writing in English are not important — you still have to write well to do well in IELTS. It simply means that you can practice in some specific ways to ensure a better chance of success, just to do justice to yourself.

In the next issue, I will start presenting that "magic recipe". I will begin with the Task 1 question.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday. Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com