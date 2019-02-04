Editorial：Chief Justice Ma's words of wisdom

It is axiomatic that the future belongs to young people. But they have to stay on the path of good and learn ceaselessly so as to become future leaders. A sense of community and the spirit of the rule of law were two important concepts in Chief Justice Ma's speech. He said that if students were to become future leaders, they had to foster a sense of community. More important, they had to learn the concepts of "tolerance, respect and compromise", which he said are not only the foundations for a sense of community, but also the values manifested and reflected by the rule of law.

Violence cannot solve any problems, and "collateral destruction" will turn many innocent people into victims. As the Hong Kong economy is facing a wintry time, many people's jobs are on the line. However, some people in society seem to think that in order to achieve some political aims, it is acceptable for the economy and people's livelihoods to suffer in the "collateral destruction". Obviously, such a mindset shows a disregard for other people's rights, needs and feelings. With such an atmosphere of "collateral destruction" pervading society, it is indeed necessary to talk more about a sense of community to remind everyone that they cannot sacrifice the well-being of others for the sake of what they identify as justice.

"Politics is the art of compromise," as the saying goes. Very often victories and defeats are not absolute. Treating compromise as "capitulationism" and victory that is not complete as defeat will only drive oneself into a blind alley politically. True, a compromise must be bilateral. It is not right for just one side to keep making concessions. However, knowing when to advance and when to retreat is a hallmark of political wisdom. The anti-amendment storm has dealt an unprecedented blow to the rule of law in Hong Kong and exposed a string of problems ranging from the political system, law enforcement by the police and some deep-seated social problems. All of them have to be given proper regard. But that does not mean violence and vandalism is the way out. Chief Justice Ma's words about tolerance, respect and compromise and his encouragement to young people to develop "a sense of community" all came from the bottom of his heart and are deserving of our careful attention.

The anti-amendment storm is showing no signs of abating. People from all sides are adamant that what they do is the promotion of justice. "In the name of Hong Kong", they keep pushing up the level of force, using violence on anything they do not approve of. In doing so they have completely forsaken ethics, morality and the rule of law. Chief Justice Ma's words have come as an epiphany to us not because they are groundbreaking in any sense, but because our society is disoriented and it is necessary to reaffirm the fundamental core values so that all people will wake up and society will return to rationality and walk away from the atmosphere of hysteria. Ma mentioned that there are independent judges who handle cases honestly, which manifests judicial independence. He also said that Hong Kong people have the right to vote and stand in elections, and they enjoy freedoms of speech, religion and the press. All this manifests the rule of law. All Hong Kong people, regardless of age and social status, should cherish all we have and must not let the rule of law be destroyed overnight.

明報社評 2019.10.31：金石良言匡扶人心 重拾包容尊重妥協

「今日學生，明日領袖」，終審法院首席法官馬道立出席教育論壇，寄語學生培養社群意識，亦要學習包容、尊重及妥協，體現法治精神。

未來屬於年輕人，乃是永恒真理，然而年輕人也要堅持正道不懈學習成長，方能成為未來領袖。社群意識（sense of community）和法治精神，是馬道立演講中兩個重要概念，他指出，學生要成為明日領袖，必須培養社群意識，更要學習包容、尊重和妥協，這3項素質既是社群意識之本，也是法治所體現和反映的價值。

暴力不能解決問題，「攬炒」更會令很多無辜者當災。香港迎來經濟寒冬，不少人飯碗危危乎，然而社會上似乎確有一些人認為，為求達到政治目的，經濟民生「攬炒」也無妨，這類想法，顯然未有考慮到其他人的權利、需要和感受。面對這種「攬炒」氛圍，確有必要多談「社群意識」，提醒所有人不能為了追求心目中的公義，犧牲其他人的福祉。

常言道，政治是妥協的藝術，輸與贏也往往不是絕對。將妥協等同為「投降主義」、不是全面勝利就等於輸，只會逼自己走入政治死胡同。誠然，妥協必須是雙方面，不能老是只有一方讓步，然而懂得進退之道，正是擁有政治智慧者的特質。反修例風暴對香港法治帶來前所未有的衝擊，同時也帶出一系列問題，由政治體制、警察執法到社會深層次矛盾，全都需要正視處理，然而不代表暴力破壞就是出路。馬道立大談包容、尊重、妥協精神，寄語年輕人要培養「社群意識」，全是肺腑之言，值得各方認真聆聽。

反修例風暴持續不休，各方都有人堅信自己所作所為是「伸張正義」，以「為了香港之名」，不斷升級武力，一有不合心意之處，就訴諸暴力，把道德倫理和法治拋諸腦後。馬道立之言醍醐灌頂，不在於其內容驚天動地，而是社會迷失了，有必要重提基本核心價值，希望所有人能夠清醒過來，讓社會回歸理性，走出歇斯底里氛圍。馬道立提到，香港有獨立的法官正直處理案件，體現了司法獨立，港人有投票和參選權，享有言論、宗教和新聞自由，凡此種種，都體現了法治的存在。所有香港人不分年齡和階層，都應該珍惜眼前所有，絕不能讓法治毁於一旦。

■Glossary

on the line：at risk

adamant：determined not to change your mind or to be persuaded about sth

epiphany：a moment when you suddenly understand sth very important