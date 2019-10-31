Word Puzzle

1. A trip in an ocean liner just to enjoy the sea-air and any tourist sights.

5. Followed very closely; paid attention to the way things happened.

7. People who have joined an organisation for business or pleasure.

8. In economics: goods provided to meet a need: _____ and demand.

■Clues Down

2. A management plan showing how to proceed through a project (4,3).

3. A cup of black fluid, fitted into a hole in a writing desk.

4. To stop liquid from flowing freely; to block a dangerous leak.

6. To leave a place without any regrets: "to shake the _____ off your feet".

■by David Foulds