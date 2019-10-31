Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. A trip in an ocean liner just to enjoy the sea-air and any tourist sights.
5. Followed very closely; paid attention to the way things happened.
7. People who have joined an organisation for business or pleasure.
8. In economics: goods provided to meet a need: _____ and demand.
■Clues Down
2. A management plan showing how to proceed through a project (4,3).
3. A cup of black fluid, fitted into a hole in a writing desk.
4. To stop liquid from flowing freely; to block a dangerous leak.
6. To leave a place without any regrets: "to shake the _____ off your feet".