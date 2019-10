名人教英文：Water under the bridge無法挽回的事

喬:把我母校半個操場賣掉的決定,我們的市議員一直致力推翻。

Barrie: I really don't know why he keeps trying. The decision's been made. The council's short of money.

巴里:我不明白他為什麽不肯罷休。事情已經決定。市議會缺錢。

Joe: But he says that there are other ways to find the money it needs. He says he's made a number of suggestions for doing that over the last few months but they haven't been seriously considered.

喬:但是,他說,要補足議會所缺的錢,有其他辦法,又說過去幾個月,他就此提出不少建議,但市議會沒有認真考慮。

Barrie: Look, that's all water under the bridge. The decision's been made. He'll just have to accept it.

巴里:事情已經決定,不可挽回了。他須接受現實。

Joe: Well, like him I think it's a scandal that a school has to lose half of its playing field just to keep the council in the black.

喬:我和他一樣,認為市議會為求免於負債,而要一家學校失去半個操場,很不像樣。

Barrie: I know how you feel, but that's the way it is.

巴里:我明白你的感受,但事情就是這樣。

Water under the bridge 直譯是「橋下水」。孔子曾見逝水而興歎:「逝者如斯夫,不舍晝夜!」Water under the bridge 也是以逝水比喻事情過去了,就無可挽回,water之前或加all一字,以加强語氣,例如:(1) His love with Alice is all water under the bridge(他與愛麗絲相戀,已是過去的事)。(2) It is no use regretting a decision made so many years ago. It is water under the bridge(多年前的決定,現在後悔也沒有意思。過去的事不能挽回了)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。