名人教英文：Water under the bridge無法挽回的事

喬：把我母校半個操場賣掉的決定，我們的市議員一直致力推翻。

Barrie: I really don't know why he keeps trying. The decision's been made. The council's short of money.

巴里：我不明白他為什麽不肯罷休。事情已經決定。市議會缺錢。

Joe: But he says that there are other ways to find the money it needs. He says he's made a number of suggestions for doing that over the last few months but they haven't been seriously considered.

喬：但是，他說，要補足議會所缺的錢，有其他辦法，又說過去幾個月，他就此提出不少建議，但市議會沒有認真考慮。

Barrie: Look, that's all water under the bridge. The decision's been made. He'll just have to accept it.

巴里：事情已經決定，不可挽回了。他須接受現實。

Joe: Well, like him I think it's a scandal that a school has to lose half of its playing field just to keep the council in the black.

喬：我和他一樣，認為市議會為求免於負債，而要一家學校失去半個操場，很不像樣。

Barrie: I know how you feel, but that's the way it is.

巴里：我明白你的感受，但事情就是這樣。

Water under the bridge 直譯是「橋下水」。孔子曾見逝水而興歎：「逝者如斯夫，不舍晝夜！」Water under the bridge 也是以逝水比喻事情過去了，就無可挽回，water之前或加all一字，以加强語氣，例如：(1) His love with Alice is all water under the bridge（他與愛麗絲相戀，已是過去的事）。(2) It is no use regretting a decision made so many years ago. It is water under the bridge（多年前的決定，現在後悔也沒有意思。過去的事不能挽回了）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。