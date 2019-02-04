Editorial : Riding out the crisis together

The Hong Kong economy is facing a wintry time. Negative economic growth for the whole year is highly likely, and there is something worse yet to come. The social movement drags on, with violence mushrooming in every district. The retail, catering and tourist industries have borne the brunt of the impact. The government has unveiled three rounds of relief measures amounting to over $20 billion. However, many funding requests are waiting to be approved by the Legislative Council. In comparison, a tycoon or a large corporation can handle an urgent matter urgently as long as they have the intention to offer support to small businesses. Yesterday a fund under Li Ka-shing announced that it would donate $200 million in aid of the catering industry. Small- and medium-sized restaurants can each receive $60,000. It is estimated that around 3,300 businesses will see their distress relieved a bit.

In August this year, the government announced the first round of relief measures, including a backup fund for small and medium enterprises amounting to $2 billion. Early this month Li Ka-shing announced a $1 billion scheme to accompany the government's fund. The 200 million dollars just announced is the first batch of the scheme, expected to be released by late next month. The Li Ka Shing Foundation says that for over half a month, it has been discussing the specifics of the relief plan closely with the government and the catering industry. The foundation's next move will be support for the retail industry. At the moment it is of the utmost necessity to prop up the economy and save jobs. However, judging from the atmosphere of political antagonism in the legislative chamber, any short-term move targeted at the urgency at hand can very possibly become a long-term measure. Not only is cooperation between the public and private sectors more operational, but there is also a practical need for that.

Over the past decade or so, society's perception towards Li Ka-shing has fluctuated quite considerably. Earlier, commenting on the anti-amendment storm, he expressed hope that young people would be treated with leniency. That attracted quite a lot of discussion. Some people wasted no time in digging up what he had done in the past, confronting him about whether he had treated ordinary property owners who failed to catch up with mortgage repayments "with leniency" amid the financial crisis. But we should not lump the two matters together. As the Hong Kong economy is plunging and many businesses are clinging on to survival, what is called for is relief measures. A tycoon's offer of support is always laudable.

Hong Kong society is ravaged by violence, but it is a region-specific problem. Some people located in relatively peaceful districts might see their lives going on as normal and do not feel the plight of businesses located in districts where violence is frequent, let alone empathising with their pain. It is necessary for Hong Kong to forge an awareness of the need to ride out the difficulties together. The government has a responsibility to work hard to relieve people's distress and at the same time seek a way out, respond to the demands and solve the political crisis. At the same time, tycoons and big landlords should shoulder more social responsibility.

明報社評2019.10.30：「時艱」板上釘釘 「共渡」響應寥寥

反修例風暴不息，經濟斷崖式下滑，結業潮山雨欲來，「時艱」板上釘釘（已成事實），還看如何「共渡」，有本地大商家願意捐款支援食肆和中小企，當然是好事，然而部分受影響商戶生意慘淡，單靠個別富商捐款數億元，顯然不足以挽狂瀾於既倒。

香港迎來經濟寒冬，全年大有可能出現負增長，更壞情况還在後頭。社會運動曠日持久，暴力在各區「遍地開花」，零售、飲食和旅遊業首當其衝，政府推出三輪紓困措施，合計超過200億元，惟多項撥款仍然有待立法會通過。相比之下，大商家大企業只要有同舟共濟之心，大可急事急辦，協助小商戶解困。香港首富李嘉誠旗下基金，昨天便宣布捐出2億元「應急錢」支援飲食業，合資格中小型食肆每間可獲6萬元，估計約有3300間商戶或許可稍為解急。

今年8月，政府宣布首輪紓困措施，當中包括20億元中小企備用資金。本月初，李嘉誠宣布捐出10億元「應急錢」，配合政府的中小企備用資金，這次支援飲食業的2億元，屬於第一期「應急錢」計劃，預料下月底之前便可發放。李嘉誠基金會表示，大半個月來一直有跟政府和飲食業界緊密磋商具體支援方案，基金會下一步將協助零售業。當下香港亟需撐經濟保就業，然而觀乎目前議會內的政治對立氛圍，任何救火用的「近水」，隨時都有可能變成「遠水」，「公私營合作」以濟燃眉之急，除了機動性較強，亦有現實需要。

過去10多年，社會輿論對李嘉誠的觀感評價，出現過不少起伏變化，早前他就反修例風暴所發表的「網開一面論」，便惹來不少議論，有人即時翻舊帳，質問當年金融危機，李嘉誠有否對無錢還款的陷困小業主「網開一面」，然而一事還一事，當前香港經濟插水式下滑，不少小商戶艱苦經營，最需要就是「及時雨」，富商巨賈願意出手相助，值得支持。

現時社會動盪暴力肆虐，卻帶有地區性，部分人平日處於相當平靜的社區，生活看似如常，感受不到暴力頻生地區商戶的慘况，遑論有切膚之痛。香港需要重新凝聚共渡時艱意識，政府有責任一邊出力紓困，一邊尋找出路回應訴求，化解政治危機；與此同時，大商家大業主亦應多負社會責任。

■Glossary

forebode : act as an advance warning of (sth bad)

empathise with : to understand another person's feelings and experiences, especially because you have been in a similar situation

forge : to put a lot of effort into making sth successful or strong so that it will last